Tachyum Joins the Slovak-Saudi Chamber of Commerce

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tachyum® today announced its membership in the Slovak-Saudi Chamber of Commerce (SSCC) as part of its commitment to create and expand business connections throughout Middle Eastern markets. This move closely follows several other association agreements that Tachyum has entered to further develop partnerships with various public and private sector entities that support economic growth, trade and investments with the respective regions.

SSCC is a non-profit organization established in cooperation with the Slovak Embassy in Riyadh – Saudi Arabia’s capital and main financial hub. The mission of SSCC is to develop and deepen bilateral trade relations between Slovakia and Saudi Arabia while contributing to improving annual economic relations between the EU and the MEA.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is the biggest country in the MEA and plays a key role in driving importance to the region. Within its government program, “Saudi Vision 2030,” and the intensive hard work led by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, KSA is seeing substantial gains across social and economic platforms. As part of KSA’s growing influence on the global stage, adoption and implementation of advanced technologies, including AI, is a top priority.

The Saudi Vision 2030 plan is to amplify AI and increase contributions to the economy by more than 12% of GDP. KSA has articulated its ambitions to become a hub for digital innovation and create jobs for software developers, data analysts, cybersecurity experts and AI specialists. Tachyum is positioned to help KSA achieve these goals behind its Prodigy® Universal Processor family, which encompasses multiple product SKUs that address a wide range of workloads, providing the same high performance and efficiency for applications that range from exascale supercomputers to Big AI, hyperspace data centers and edge servers.

“We launched our activities in KSA by presenting our Prodigy Universal Processor at the most prestigious tech event, LEAP, in Riyadh,” said Marwan Ajam Oghli, Business Development Manager at Tachyum. “Membership in the SSCC is a continuation of our efforts to develop relationships and partnerships within the region. We look forward to cooperating with the SSCC as well as with the newly appointed Slovak Honorary Counsel in KSA Mr. Abdulrahman Al Otaishan.”

As a Universal Processor offering industry-leading performance for all workloads, Prodigy-powered data center servers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between computational domains (such as AI/ML, HPC, and cloud) with a single homogeneous architecture. By eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware and dramatically increasing server utilization, Prodigy reduces CAPEX and OPEX significantly while delivering unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics. Prodigy integrates 192 high-performance custom-designed 64-bit compute cores, to deliver up to 4.5x the performance of the highest-performing x86 processors for cloud workloads, up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC, and 6x for AI applications.

