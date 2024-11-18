San Antonio Spurs Announce New Partnership With Shift4 to Enhance Payment Technology

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The San Antonio Spurs today announced a new partnership with Shift4, a leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, making it the team’s official integrated payment technology partner.

As part of the partnership, Shift4’s payment technology will become integrated into transactions at Frost Bank Center and Toyota Field events. The new technology will provide a fast and seamless experience for ticketing and concessions purchases made by fans at both venues, including kiosk ordering, artificial intelligence self-checkout and more. Shift4 payment devices are available for customers at Frost Bank Center events now and will become available at Toyota Field beginning with the 2025 San Antonio FC season.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Spurs to ensure their fans have an incredible game-day experience at Frost Bank Center,” says Dustin Alpert, Shift4’s Head of Sports & Entertainment. “Our end-to-end commerce solution will simplify venue operations and ensure fast, seamless and convenient payments across the arena.”

“We’re inspired by Shift4’s solution-oriented approach to providing integrated commerce technology to their customers, as we too strive to elevate and enhance the experience of our customers and fans,” said Joe Loomis, SVP of Finance, Technology & Culinary Operations at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “The Shift4 Lofts offer a new and appealing option for Spurs fans, with premium service and amenities, and we’re thrilled to have Shift4’s support and partnership in this new venture.”

New this season, Shift4 Lofts offer a premium loft option on the balcony level of Frost Bank Center for fans to rent for all Spurs home games. Shift4 Lofts offer four or six-person premium lofts that include all-inclusive food and beverage service with in-seat wait service. Benefits also include early entry to games and presale access to purchase Frost Bank Center concert tickets. For more information and to book a loft, text LOFTS to (210) 444-5940.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About Spurs Sports & Entertainment

Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is a value-based and community-centric sports and entertainment company that provides premier live and global digital experiences for fans across a portfolio of three teams and several first-class venues in South Texas – all supported by a staff of more than 1,000 full and part-time employees. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), Austin Spurs (NBA G League), and San Antonio FC (USL), as well as manages the day-to-day operations of the Frost Bank Center, The Rock at La Cantera, Toyota Field and Ricos STAR Complex. The SS&E investor group is led by Managing Partner Peter J. Holt.