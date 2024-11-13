Rodney Strong Vineyards Wine Cocktails Have Arrived

HEALDSBURG, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rodney Strong Vineyards is excited to announce the launch of its new wine cocktail program, featuring a collection of delicious and easy-to-make, upscale cocktails crafted with its award-winning wines. The Sonoma-based winery has partnered with renowned mixologist and educator, Dave Whitton, to create a range of innovative and refreshing recipes that are perfect for any occasion.

"We are thrilled to launch our new wine cocktail program and share our passion with a wider audience," said Ulysses Zamora-Preciado, Director of Marketing at Rodney Strong Vineyards. "These cocktails are a delicious and approachable way to enjoy our wines and speak to a greater call from our consumer to provide different opportunities to engage with our brand."

In recent years, there has been a growing interest in low-alcohol and alcohol-free cocktails. This trend is driven by a desire for healthier and more mindful drinking options, as well as a growing appreciation for the diverse flavors and complexities that can be achieved in low-ABV beverages. As a result, bartenders and beverage companies are increasingly exploring innovative ways to create delicious and sophisticated drinks that offer a lighter alternative to traditional cocktails, while still offering the complexity and celebrated quality of Rodney Strong Vineyards wines.

Wine cocktails present a fantastic option for those seeking lower-alcohol content without sacrificing a depth of flavor. The inherent balance of acidity, fruitiness, and tannins in Rodney Strong Vineyards wine provides a versatile base for crafting a wide range of cocktails to suit different tastes. By incorporating fresh fruits, herbs, and other premium ingredients, mixologists can create refreshing and sophisticated wine-based drinks that are both delicious and lower in alcohol.

"I'm excited to partner with Rodney Strong Vineyards on this new venture," said Dave Whitton. "These wines are the perfect base for creating delicious and innovative cocktails, and I am happy to help them inspire people to create great beverages on their own."

The program has officially launched with five inspiring cocktails:

Charlotte’s Mule made with Charlotte’s Home Sauvignon Blanc

Sonoma Smash featuring Sonoma Coast Rosé of Pinot Noir

Ginger Blossom Fizz highlighting Alexander Valley Sauvignon Blanc

Sunset Symphony spotlighting the Sonoma County Red Blend

Cab’eret Spritz for a unique serving of the Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon

Consumers can find these and other Rodney Strong Vineyards wines online or at a local retailer. Full recipes and additional inspiration for creating some wine cocktail magic can be found at rodneystrong.com/wine-cocktail-recipes.

About Rodney Strong Wine Estates

Rodney Strong Wine Estates (RSWE) is a family-owned wine company that includes Rodney Strong Vineyards, Davis Bynum Wines, and ROWEN Wine Company. RSWE sustainably farms 12 estate vineyards across almost 1,200 acres and produces wines from Sonoma County’s finest appellations. The winery was founded in 1959 by Sonoma County pioneer Rod Strong as the 13th bonded winery in the county. For over 35 years, RSWE has flourished under the leadership of the Klein family, 4th generation California farmers. The Klein family is committed to protecting and preserving the environment in both the vineyards and at the winery through sustainable and innovative practices. RSWE is a family of passionate people committed to crafting premium wines, meaningful experiences, and sustainable leadership in Sonoma County. Learn more at RodneyStrong.com.