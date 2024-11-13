Nordson Test & Inspection Receives Top Honor with Prime Step-by-Step Innovation Award for SQ3000M2 System

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nordson Test & Inspection today announced that it has earned the Prime Award, which is the top honor, at the Step-by-Step Excellence Awards (SbSEA) for its groundbreaking SQ3000M2 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) and Metrology System. The award was presented during a recent ceremony at NEPCON Asia.

Nordson’s newly launched SQ3000M2 Inspection and Metrology system, designed for micro-electronics applications, provides superior performance with unparalleled accuracy and resolution. The SQ3000M2 is an extension of the best-in-class SQ3000 platform that improves yields, processes and productivity.

" We are honored to win the Step-by-Step Prime Award for the SQ3000M2, highlighting our continued emphasis on innovation,” said Ish Cooper, Vice President of Optical Sensors and Metrology at Nordson Test & Inspection. “ Combined with the system’s AI-driven capabilities, manufacturers can achieve the highest precision, speed, and quality.”

Powered by Focus Variation Metrology (FVM) technology and high resolution telecentric optics, the system provides exceptional defect coverage and metrology capabilities. The sensor provides 2D and 3D height measurements for high resolution inspection of various packaging such as wire bonds, including loop height measurement, wedge and ball bond adhesion, die placement, edge chip out, epoxy dispense and squeeze out.

The SbSEA program is a prestigious recognition in China’s electronics manufacturing sector. For 17 years, it has honored innovative products and processes that enhance the reliability and performance of electronics assembly, helping manufacturers build better and more durable products.

For more information, visit www.nordson.com.

About Nordson TEST & INSPECTION

Nordson TEST & INSPECTION offers its SMT & Semiconductor customers a robust product portfolio, including Acoustic, Optical and both Manual and Automated X-ray Inspection systems, X-ray Component Counting systems and Semiconductor measurement sensors. Nordson TEST & INSPECTION is uniquely positioned to serve its customers with best-in-class precision technologies, passionate sales and support teams, global reach, and unmatched consultative applications expertise.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.