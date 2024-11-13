China Moutai Showcases Ecology Promotion Practices at the China Pavilion During COP29

Li Wang, General Manager of China Moutai Group, presented at the side event in Baku. (Photo: Business Wire)

China Moutai showcases its ecology promotion practice at the China Pavilion during COP29

China Moutai showcases its ecology promotion practice at the China Pavilion during COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At a side event titled "Ecological Civilization and Beautiful China Practices" during the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, China Moutai showcased its commitment to ecological sustainability and called for greater attention to climate change.

Li Wang, General Manager of China Moutai Group, emphasized that Chinese modernization is rooted in achieving harmony between humanity and nature.

She said that as a representative of China’s liquor industry, Moutai has embraced the principle that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets." This philosophy underscores the company’s approach to modernization, which prioritizes environmental stewardship.

Wang highlighted Moutai Group’s dedication to leveraging regional ecological resources and local industrial development to promote sustainable growth. Key initiatives include supporting ecological agriculture, forestry, carbon-sink projects, and eco-tourism. The company is committed to advancing high-level protection and sustainable development of the Chishui River Basin, where Moutai is based.

To date, Moutai Group has invested over US$ 55 million in the protection of the Chishui River Basin’s ecological environment. Through its efforts, the company has developed replicable technical guidelines, operational standards, and best practices—collectively known as the "Moutai Plan"—which serve as a model for other regions seeking to balance environmental protection with economic development.

Moutai’s contributions to building a Beautiful China through practical actions and significant achievements underscore its commitment to ecological sustainability. By sharing these initiatives, Moutai aims to raise awareness of climate change and inspire broader global action.