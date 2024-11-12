Insurity Partners with ICEYE to Deliver Real-Time Catastrophe Insights to P&C Insurance Customers

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced its partnership with ICEYE, a world leader in persistent monitoring via synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite technology. This collaboration brings ICEYE’s near real-time natural catastrophe insights directly into Insurity’s geospatial analytics platform, empowering insurers to respond more effectively to disaster events, serve policyholders faster, and mitigate avoidable losses.

With the frequency and severity of natural disasters rising each year, timely access to accurate data is critical for P&C insurers. Through ICEYE’s advanced monitoring capabilities and SAR satellite constellation, Insurity’s customers can now harness objective, actionable insights for any location on Earth, regardless of time of day or weather conditions. This integration allows insurers to streamline disaster response, allocate resources efficiently, and provide immediate support to policyholders impacted by catastrophes.

“ Our partnership with ICEYE reinforces Insurity’s commitment to delivering the most advanced data and analytics solutions to our P&C insurance customers,” said Chris Lafond, Chief Executive Officer at Insurity. “ By integrating ICEYE’s real-time catastrophe insights into our platform, we’re enabling insurers to make faster, data-driven decisions that benefit policyholders when they need it most. This collaboration brings a new level of precision and responsiveness to disaster response in the insurance industry.”

ICEYE’s data insights, when combined with Insurity’s best-in-class digital platform, address a significant gap in the insurance industry. Insurers often lack immediate access to precise, on-the-ground intelligence following natural catastrophes, which can delay critical decision-making and resource allocation. Through this partnership, Insurity customers can leverage ICEYE’s geospatial data seamlessly across their claims processes, improving both the accuracy and speed of their response to policyholders.

“ Collaborating with Insurity enables us to extend our mission of delivering trusted, actionable insights that drive real impact,” said Paul Barron, Global Head of Partnerships at ICEYE. “ Insurity’s industry expertise and its expansive customer base allow us to deliver our solutions at scale, giving P&C insurers an unprecedented advantage in catastrophe response and policyholder service. Together, we’re setting a new standard for resilience in the face of natural disasters.”

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and the industry's most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before. Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, and the US. We have more than 700 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

Visit www.iceye.com and follow ICEYE on LinkedIn for the latest updates and insights.