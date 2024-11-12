Riskonnect partners with Everbridge to enhance business continuity and critical event management.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced its partnership with Everbridge, Inc., the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions. The alliance enables organizations to better respond to disruption by delivering comprehensive business continuity and critical event management from a single platform.

“We are thrilled to partner with Everbridge to strengthen our customers’ critical event response and recovery processes and further our mission of bringing all aspects of risk under one roof,” said Kathryn Carlson, chief product officer at Riskonnect. “Emergency notifications are a critical element of business continuity and resilience. If your notification tool is isolated from your business continuity platform, this disconnect can undermine critical event response. Our partnership with Everbridge addresses this challenge and empowers organizations with the tools they need in one place to act fast and recover stronger from disruptions.”

The Everbridge critical event management platform enables enterprises and governments to inform employees and the public of an emergency. Everbridge provides comprehensive risk intelligence combined with an end-to-end platform for organizations to manage the entire lifecycle of a critical event, including the delivery of real-time alerts and instructions before, during, and after an incident – such as natural or human-induced disasters – with targeted two-way communications. Providing advanced incident management, proactive risk monitoring, and seamless communication capabilities, Everbridge enables organizations to automate their responses, bolster collaboration, and enhance situational awareness in the face of critical events.

The Riskonnect and Everbridge partnership has already resulted in joint support for a number of organizations, including a global manufacturer of consumer products and across the government agencies within a U.S. State.

Riskonnect and Everbridge offer a notifications connector to send and manage Everbridge notifications directly from the Riskonnect interface, allowing organizations to respond faster in the critical moments of an incident and communicate with the right people at the right time. The connector breaks down silos and enables real-time synchronization between Riskonnect and Everbridge contact lists, which drives efficiency and eliminates excess overhead and potential human error involved in managing two separate systems. The integration enables companies to seamlessly manage their business continuity program and emergency communications from a single platform and have confidence that they’re equipped to handle the whole of an incident.

“Organizations rely on timely and effective communications to protect their people, operations and revenue during a crisis or business interruption,” said Dominic Jones, senior vice president of business development at Everbridge. “This partnership embeds our emergency notifications directly in Riskonnect’s business continuity platform, which gives organizations a powerful and comprehensive system to build a fast and reliable response to crises.”

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organizations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. More than 2,700 customers across six continents use our unique risk-correlation technology to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 1,500 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit www.riskonnect.com.

About Everbridge

Everbridge empowers enterprises and government organizations to anticipate, mitigate, respond to, and recover stronger from critical events. In today’s unpredictable world, resilient organizations minimize impact to people and operations, absorb stress, and return to productivity faster when deploying critical event management (CEM) technology. Everbridge digitizes organizational resilience by combining intelligent automation with the industry’s most comprehensive risk data to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. For more information, visit https://www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on LinkedIn.