Cutera® Announces Partnership with the Adaptive Training Foundation

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUTERA, INC. (Nasdaq: CUTR), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, announces their partnership with the Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF), a non-profit organization that provides access and inclusion to individuals living with physical or traumatic impairments empowering them through exercise and community.

The Cutera team, with the support of Edward Alvarez, DDS, C.Ac, owner of Madison Avenue Face and Body, has provided ATF participants with truFlex muscle stimulation treatments to enhance strength, muscle tone, and endurance as ATF members undergo a vigorous nine-week training course. This specialized course, ReDefine, crafted by ATF, offers customized training with a group of individuals who are experiencing similar struggles. The athletes receive physical training and the tools to redefine their sense of self through mindfulness and mental training.

"I first learned about ATF through the incredible story of Makala Noble, a former high school athlete who was paralyzed in a tumbling accident, who displayed an unwavering dedication to recovery," said Dr. Alvarez. "Makala’s determination, combined with the powerful work ATF is doing on such a broad scale, instantly inspired me. Many of my patients have benefited from enhanced core strength with truFlex, so offering it to those who need specialized treatment options to help improve their quality of life felt like a natural fit."

A survey study was also performed to evaluate the improvement in quality of life and the physical benefits of incorporating truFlex into the ReDefine training program.3 Many participants praised their treatment experience and noted improvements in areas they have struggled to progress, such as their abdomen, glutes, and thighs.

“Cutera’s truFlex technology has unlocked innovative new pathways for our ATF athletes to increase muscle function and create newfound body-empowerment,” said David Vobora, ATF Founder. “We are excited to see the potential this device has on a population that is underserved and can be greatly impacted by its technology.”

truFlex is the first muscle stimulation device to deliver energy to specific muscle groups in a convenient, 15-minute treatment. It covers the largest body surface area of any device in the industry and can replicate up to 54,000 contractions to increase muscle mass up to 30% in areas including the abdomen, obliques, thighs, and glutes after one treatment series.1,2

Cutera plans to donate the truFlex device at the end of the year to continue treatments for future cohorts of adaptive athletes and aid in the positive work of the Adaptive Training Foundation.

“We are honored to partner with such a worthwhile organization to share the positive effects of our unique muscle stimulation technology,” said Taylor Harris, CEO of Cutera. “This is just the start of our efforts to explore the additional benefits of truFlex while continuing to grow the body of evidence that supports the use of truFlex across multiple therapeutic indications.”

Interested providers and patients can visit yourtrubody.com to learn more about truFlex, and hear stories from patients about their experiences. For more information on the Adaptive Training Foundation, interested parties can visit www.adaptivetrainingfoundation.org.

About Cutera, Inc.

Cutera is a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions for practitioners worldwide. For over 25 years, Cutera has strived to improve lives through medical aesthetic technologies that are driven by science and powered through partnerships. For more information, call 1-888-4-CUTERA or visit Cutera.com.

About Adaptive Training Foundation

The Adaptive Training Foundation provides access and inclusion to individuals living with physical or traumatic impairments by empowering them through exercise and community.

Important safety and risk information about truFlex is available by contacting Cutera at cutera.com/us-en/global-offices/. Patients should talk to their healthcare provider.

1 Ronan SJ. A Novel Bio-Electric Current Stimulation Device for Improvement of Muscle Tone [white paper, Cutera Inc.]. 7/2019.

2 Nye R, Hoffmeister A. The Process of Muscle Hypertrophy Utilizing a Novel Bio-electrical Muscle Stimulation Device [white paper, Cutera Inc.]. 1/2020.

3 Data on file.