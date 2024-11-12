Align Technology Hosts the 2024 Invisalign™ Ortho Summit, Its Premier Education Event to Enhance Digital Practice Transformation and Treatment Experiences for Patients, Teams, and Practices

The 2024 Invisalign Ortho Summit three-day educational event focused on bringing practice and patient experiences to life – and elevating those experiences for patients, doctors, and team members.

The 2024 Invisalign Ortho Summit three-day educational event focused on bringing practice and patient experiences to life – and elevating those experiences for patients, doctors, and team members.

LAS VEGAS & SAN JOSE, Calif. & TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today shared highlights from the 2024 Invisalign Ortho Summit, Align’s premier clinical education and peer-to-peer networking experience designed to help doctors transform and grow their practice with Invisalign® clear aligners, iTero scanners, and the Align™ Digital Platform.

The 2024 Invisalign Ortho Summit three-day educational event focused on bringing practice and patient experiences to life – and elevating those experiences for patients, doctors, and team members. More than 1,000 doctors and practice team members from every region came together, alongside Align and peer-to-peer speakers, to share treatment and workflow best practices, hands-on experiences to sharpen clinical skills, and practice growth and marketing strategies.

Attendees had the opportunity to learn about and interact with recent Align innovations developed to enhance the Invisalign treatment experience across the Align Digital Platform, a proprietary combination of software, systems, and services designed to provide a seamless experience and workflow that integrates and connects all users – doctors, labs, patients, and consumers.

The Innovation Hub, an immersive experience that showcases digital tools, resources, and programs to enable practices to deliver business and clinical outcomes, offered descriptions and demonstrations of:

Innovative treatment options for kids and teens – Invisalign® System with mandibular advancement featuring occlusal blocks (“MAOB”); young patient scan clinical training; Invisalign® Palatal Expander System; Invisalign First™

Digital treatment planning – saving time with the Invisalign® Personalized Plan

Digital scanning experience – enhancing visualization and patient conversion

Invisalign® Smile Video – in-face visualization tool demos

HFD patient financing – education on patient financing options

“We appreciate the doctors and their teams who joined us in Las Vegas for the 2024 Invisalign™ Ortho Summit,” said Dr. Mitra Derakhshan, Align executive vice president, chief clinical officer. “We understand that experience matters – to clinical confidence and efficiency with Invisalign® treatment and to patient experiences that deliver excellent outcomes, comfort, convenience, and personalized treatments. The 2024 Invisalign Ortho Summit was about elevating those experiences, through peer learning focused on treatment that keeps patients and parents excited about the treatment journey and outcome.”

“After many years of using the Invisalign® System, I attended my first Ortho Summit last week and it was such an amazing experience,” said Dr. Renata Regalado, an orthodontist practicing in Glen Carbon, Illinois. “Thank you Align for giving me the opportunity to hear from and connect with so many of my peers in one place. It is so exciting to be able to share our insights and knowledge and experiences with Invisalign clear aligners, and it will help me continue to offer my patients the latest and greatest digital technology in the industry.”

Through main stage and breakout sessions, case presentations, clinical evidence, and hands-on experiences, attendees had opportunities to enhance their digital orthodontics education and hear from experts in consumer education and conversion, clinical and business best practices.

Breakout session and lecture highlights included:

Using Invisalign Smile Architect™ and CBCT Integration for Interdisciplinary Treatment of Teen Patients with Missing Teeth – Dr. Shiva Khatami

The Gift of Time: How Invisalign® Personalized Plan, Flex Rx, and Plan Editor in ClinCheck® Software Can Fast-track Quality Treatment Plans – Dr. Brian Amy

The Invisalign® Doctor Subscription Program: The Ultimate Solution to Numerous Challenges – Dr. Farah Kar

The Invisalign First™ Experience – Dr. Edo Lavi

Retention Redefined: How to Implement a Successful Vivera™ Retainer Subscription Program – Dr. David Walt

The Definitive Guide to Invisalign® Treatment vs Braces: Myth or Reality? – Dr. Sandra Khong Tai

Invisalign® Palatal Expander: Expand Your Horizons, Your Practice, and Your Treatment Options – Dr. Don Spillers

Revolutionize Your Patient Experience – Nicole Pruitt

The Align Digital Solution: 5 Innovative Game-changers – Dr. Sam Lee

"TED Talks:" Invisalign® Virtual Care AI as a Practice Game-changer – Dr. Regina Blevins, Craig Stokes, Dr. David Walt

Panel Discussion: The Magic of iTero Lumina™ in Your Practice – Dr. David Boschken, Dr. Jessica Itani

Video highlights from the 2024 Invisalign™ Ortho Summit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lO2-jooE5ac

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® System, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 271 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align’s 600 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 27 years, Align has helped doctors treat approximately 18.9 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align™ Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Invisalign, iTero, exocad, Align, Align Digital Platform and iTero Lumina are trademarks of Align Technology, Inc.