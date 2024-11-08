Craft Irish Whiskey and Soho Whisky Club Partner up to Reignite Whiskey Culture

The Donn - The Donn is a contemporary masterpiece, embodying our pioneering approach. It’s not about the age or the label – it’s about the experience. This photo is The Donn at different maturation stages. (Photo: Business Wire)

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Craft Irish Whiskey, a global leader in premium Irish whiskey is announcing its exclusive partnership with Soho Whisky Club. Located within The Vintage House in London, the iconic private club will debut a fresh new look offering an enhanced tasting experience, complemented by a modern, opulent cigar terrace. The revitalised club promises to deliver an unparalleled experience, combining the best of Irish and World whiskies within a vibrant, stylish space for London’s whiskey lovers.

Craft Irish Whiskey is an award-winning spirits brand responsible for the world’s rarest and most exclusive expressions of Irish Whiskey. In 2022, the company took home the top prize at the World Whiskies Awards for its inaugural release of The Devil’s Keep single malt. Since then, it has compiled industry accolades, more rapidly than any other brand in the industry. Now it has partnered with the UK’s oldest private whisky club, famed for being Ardbeg Embassy number 1, to support the revitalisation of London’s whiskey community and drive continued innovation in the whiskey world.

Available on pour at the new space will be the full range of Craft Irish Whiskey’s portfolio for the first time, as well as exclusive, unreleased whiskies not available anywhere else. This will include two of its most popular offerings: The Taoscán and The Donn, which in just two years since launch has already become the most widely served Irish whiskies across Michelin restaurants in the UK and Ireland.

The Taoscán is the world's first Port & Chestnut finished single malt whiskey. Its full body, rich with dark fruit and toasted nuts, includes an assemblage of well-matured stock drawn from both American and Spanish barrels. The Donn is a meticulously crafted marriage of liquids coloured by casks of ex-Bourbon, Tawny Port, Hungarian Oak and PX sherry. It was named the World’s Best Irish Whiskey at the 2023 Global Spirits Masters.

“The relaunch of Soho Whisky Club is more than just an interior refresh, it's a refresh of whiskey culture in Soho and beyond,” says Jay Bradley, Founder and Master Blender of Craft Irish Whiskey “We are so proud to be at the centre of this, we want to bring our passion for whiskey to a world-class venue that shares our commitment to, and encouragement of, connoisseurship and community. The world’s finest whiskies should be enjoyed in a setting that feels properly suited to the quality of what’s in the glass. And that’s what we’re doing here at Soho Whisky Club–marrying that echelon of liquid with the exceptionality of experience.”

Tony McGeever, Custodian of Soho Whisky Club adds: “As we continue to evolve at Soho Whisky Club, it's essential that we align ourselves with partners who share our passion for craftmanship and community. We found that with Craft Irish Whiskey, our partnership is an embodiment of everything we stand for – innovation, tradition and a relentless drive to pursue perfection.

“This partnership is centred around creating a legacy that celebrates craftmanship and making sure that the future of whiskey is as exciting as its past.”

About Craft Irish Whiskey

Craft Irish Whiskey is on a mission to restore Ireland’s reputation for crafting the finest whiskeys in the world, elevating its potential as a luxury product. Formed in 2018 by Irish entrepreneur Jay Bradley, Craft Irish Whiskey was born from a desire to return premium Irish whiskey to the heights it once enjoyed. To achieve such a goal has taken a complete reimagining of the craft; honouring centuries of tradition but questioning convention and adding scientific understanding to reinvent the maturation of the whiskey.

Currently holding the record for the world’s most expensive Inaugural release whiskey, the most expensive whiskey sold at auction and having been placed 1st, 2nd or 3rd across 97% of the awards they have entered, the company has quickly become a global leader in the whiskey industry.

Partnerships evolved with both The Michelin Guide, through which Craft Irish Whiskey shone a spotlight on truly remarkable mixology, with the 2023 Exceptional Cocktail Award, and World’s 50 Best Restaurants, partnering with the prestigious awards as its Official Whiskey of the World Partner.

Do visit Craft Irish Whiskey website or Instagram account for more information.

About Soho Whisky Club

For over 13 years, the Soho Whisky Club has established itself as a global industry hotspot, built on the legacy of The Vintage House – a designated Ardbeg Embassy –which has been serving the Soho community since the 1940s.

Notes to the Editor

Available for interview:

Jay Bradley, Founder and Master Blender, Craft Irish Whiskey

Tony McGeever, Custodian, Soho Whisky Club

Key Points about The Vintage House and Soho Whisky Club: