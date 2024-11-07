HERE Expands Partnership with Maxar Intelligence to Scale Automated Mapmaking

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maxar Intelligence, provider of secure, precise geospatial insights, today announced an expanded partnership with HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, to enhance the accuracy, freshness and automation of HERE’s mapmaking process.

HERE has been a pioneer in digital mapping for nearly 40 years. The company has utilized Maxar’s satellite imagery and geospatial content products for more than 15 years. HERE employs cutting-edge, AI-powered cartography techniques to extract, ingest and conflate real-world features from diverse data sources. The integration of Maxar’s geospatial products continues to strengthen the precision and accuracy of the HERE map.

As part of a multiyear renewed agreement, HERE has subscribed to Maxar’s Geospatial Platform (MGP) Pro for access to the most current, very high-resolution imagery collected by the Maxar constellation, as well as Maxar’s Vivid imagery basemaps. This content provides HERE with a visually consistent and highly detailed view of the Earth’s surface, supporting precise and timely updates to its maps.

“Maxar’s satellite imagery is a key ingredient that helps us scale automated mapmaking globally,” said Jeff Raimo, Vice President of Platform Enablement at HERE Technologies. “Our partnership with Maxar over the years has enhanced the accuracy and freshness of the HERE map and location services, that are used by customers across the automotive, transportation and logistics, mobility, manufacturing and retail industries.”

“Maxar is proud to support HERE’s mission to enable a digital representation of reality to improve the way the world moves, lives and interacts,” said Paul Granito, Maxar Intelligence’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise. “By combining Maxar’s global, daily satellite imagery collections via MGP Pro and our Vivid basemap, HERE has critical insights for validating ground truth when producing an enterprise-grade map that offers precise navigation capabilities.”

