Humana and Evolent Expand Partnership to Enhance Oncology Care

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) and Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) announced they have expanded their strategic medical oncology partnership to modernize and streamline prior authorization processes to include radiation and surgical oncology services. By connecting all primary approaches to treating cancer, this collaboration will help expedite approval of prior authorization requests, improve patient access to care, and ensure timely access to critical treatments.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering a better healthcare experience and, most importantly, better health outcomes for our members,” said Paul Davis, Vice President of National Provider Network Management at Humana. “Our members who need radiation and oncology care deserve access to high-quality, timely care, and this collaboration will help give them the support and care they need.”

Humana is working to simplify the prior authorization process by leveraging Evolent's advanced technology platform and expertise across the patient’s cancer journey. Through the Evolent platform, providers can access the most up-to-date, clinically appropriate therapy choices for specific clinical scenarios. Prior authorization requests are submitted in minutes and approvals are delivered in seconds. This connected experience, which is well organized, simple to navigate and CMS compliant, will reduce administrative burdens for both providers and patients and ensure that Humana members receive timely access to high-quality care.

“We are thrilled to continue partnering with Humana to drive meaningful change across the continuum of oncology care,” said Dan McCarthy, President at Evolent, a health care company that delivers proven value-based specialty care solutions to payers and providers. “Building upon our longstanding work with Humana in medical oncology, this national expansion into radiation therapies and surgical procedures will help enable a more coordinated, high-quality, and efficient experience for both members and providers throughout the cancer journey.”

Under the expanded partnership, Evolent will serve as Humana's designated utilization management and pathway vendor for radiation and surgical oncology services. The partnership represents a significant milestone in modernizing authorization processes and underscores both companies' dedication to improving healthcare outcomes.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, customers, and company. Through our Humana insurance services and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About Evolent

Evolent (NYSE: EVH) specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make health care simpler and more affordable. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolent.com.