Riley Cillian Now Onboarding New Users with Jumio

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jumio, the leading provider of automated, AI-driven identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions, today announced its partnership with Riley Cillian to streamline eKYC for the social media platform’s video chat apps.

Founded in 2014 and now based in Singapore, the company’s mission is to build the best live video chat platform and facilitate meaningful connections across cultures, languages and borders in a respectful, fun and safe way.

Riley Cillian’s social apps are available in more than 100 countries and have been downloaded more than 100 million times. When looking for an eKYC provider, they wanted to work with a solution that provided ease of use no matter where in the world its members want to create an account.

Jumio offers the most comprehensive identity verification solutions on the market, accepting and reliably verifying more than 5,000 types of government-issued IDs from across the globe, including many with non-Latin script, which will enable Riley Cillian to scale its onboarding process.

“We are excited about our partnership with Jumio and the positive impact it will have on our platform,” said Leon Sun, Riley Cillian co-founder and COO. “Their advanced technology not only improves user experience by streamlining our KYC checks but also allows us to effectively verify Arabic ID documents, which has been a challenge for us in the past. By partnering with Jumio, we can now streamline our KYC process, improve customer conversion, and ensure we meet all regulatory requirements.”

“We are proud to partner with Riley Cillian to create a positive onboarding experience for all community members and to help get them one step closer to developing meaningful in-app connections,” said Frederic Ho, Jumio VP of APAC.

To learn more about Jumio and its award-winning, AI-powered solutions, visit jumio.com.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio Platform provides advanced identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions that help you accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful technology including automation, biometrics, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps you fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

About Riley Cillian

Founded in 2014, Riley Cillian exists to realize technology’s role in facilitating connection. We are dedicated to breaking down existing barriers through our top-ranking social apps that pioneer new ways for people to discover community, globally and locally. We are connecting the world, one conversation at a time.