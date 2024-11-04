Advanced Energy and Sager Electronics Announce Initiative to Speed Delivery of Modular, Configurable Power Supplies

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – announced a joint initiative with distribution partner Sager Electronics that will speed the delivery of fully configured, modular power supplies for design and testing.

Exclusive to Advanced Energy, the innovative ‘3x5 Program’ enables faster design and application prototyping by allowing customers to order up to three configured power supplies guaranteed for delivery in five days or less.

“This is an extension of the longstanding and successful collaboration between Advanced Energy and Sager,” said Mark Adams, Advanced Energy’s director, Global Distribution. “Lead times are critically important for shrinking the time to solution in engineering labs and to begin testing. Shortening lead times to just five days for up to three configured PSUs, enables our customers to accelerate their design and testing processes and speed their time-to-market.”

Joe Norton, supplier marketing and product manager - Power, Sager Electronics, added, "Sager holds the leading inventory position in North America for Advanced Energy’s extensive portfolio of standard and configurable power supplies. The ability to pull Advanced Energy inventory directly from stock to assemble and ship a modular solution in a matter of days is a difference-maker for customers. Our continued investment in Advanced Energy’s world-class solutions combined with the new ‘3x5’ program ensures our customers receive the best offering, service, and support for all their design requirements.”

The 3x5 Program will initially cover Advanced Energy’s Artesyn® family of modular power supplies, which offer many configurable features, eliminating the need for custom design. The companies plan to extend the program to cover the Excelsys range of power supplies next.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.

For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.

About Sager Electronics

Sager Electronics, a TTI Inc. company, is a North American distributor of Interconnect, Power, and Electromechanical products and custom solutions provider. Grounded in over 135 years of innovation and service, Sager Electronics provides customers and suppliers a unique combination of operational excellence and innovative business solutions through its Distributing Confidence® business model. Headquartered in Middleborough, MA, Sager Electronics operates a national network of field sales representatives and power systems sales engineers, strategically located service centers across North America, two distribution centers totaling over 218,000 sq. ft., and a 47,000 sq. ft. value-add Custom Solutions Center located in Lewisville, TX. To learn more about Sager, visit www.sager.com.