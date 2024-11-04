Hedonia and Quantify Remote Care Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Access to Mental Health Treatment

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hedonia, an innovator in mental health technology, and Quantify Remote Care (QRC), a prominent provider of remote healthcare services, are excited to announce a new partnership aimed at improving mental health outcomes through a first-of-its-kind, engaging evidence-based digital therapeutic tool. This partnership will introduce Mood Bloom™, a revolutionary mobile application designed to treat depression and anxiety, to Quantify Remote Care members.

This therapeutic app utilizes a groundbreaking cognitive method known as Facilitating Thought Progression (FTP) that uses simple exercises to create new mental habits that work to reduce symptoms of depression. The FTP-based exercises are embedded into a fun and entertaining gaming experience. Mood Bloom’s engagement rates are significantly above industry standard because the experience is simple, easy to access and fun.

Clinical trials at Massachusetts General Hospital demonstrated that Mood Bloom can reduce symptoms of major depressive disorder by 45%, based on both self-assessments and certified clinician evaluations.

“We are thrilled to partner with Quantify Remote Care to bring this innovative approach to the treatment of depression and anxiety to their members,” said Annie Chadwick, Chief Commercial Officer of Hedonia. “Mood Bloom provides a unique blend of therapy and technology that has already shown impressive clinical results.”

“We are constantly seeking new ways to enhance our care offerings, and Mood Bloom perfectly aligns with our vision of delivering innovative, evidence-based mental health solutions,” said Liane Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Quantify Remote Care. “This partnership will provide all our patients, including those with the highest needs, increased access to specialized services in the area of mental health.”

As the mental health crisis continues to grow, this partnership between Hedonia and Quantify Remote Care represents a significant step toward offering accessible, effective, and enjoyable therapeutic options.

About Hedonia

Hedonia offers an entirely new tool in the care for depression and anxiety. Our mission is to bring real relief from symptoms of depression and anxiety to as many people as possible through highly accessible mobile applications based on Facilitating Thought Progression™ (FTP). https://hedonia.io.

About Quantify Remote Care

Quantify Remote Care provides advanced remote healthcare solutions to improve patient outcomes through innovative technology and comprehensive care services. They are committed to expanding access to healthcare through partnerships with leading innovators in the medical and technology fields.