SBC Medical Group Holdings and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Announce Business Alliance

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) (“SBC Medical”, or the “Company”, or “SBC”), a global owner, operator and provider of management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers, today announced a business alliance with MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: MRM) ("MEDIROM"), a rapidly growing company in the healthcare technology field with over 300 relaxation studios in Japan.

SBC Medical and MEDIROM, two trusted beauty and wellness leaders that excel in customer-centric experiences, together will create a new way for beauty and wellness enthusiasts to discover exciting and new health treatments. The alliance brings together MEDIROM’s leading brand of relaxation salons and health-related product and service offerings with SBC’s best-in-class cosmetic treatment centers that today serve millions of customers who love the ease, convenience, and value of SBC’s experience.

Together, the two leading healthcare service providers have more than 4 million members across their loyalty programs at SBC’s “Shonan Beauty Clinic” and MEDIROM’s Re.Ra.Ku. In addition to bringing customers enhanced offerings and expertise, the alliance will seek to create compelling, integrated opportunities to harness the power of these loyal customers and reward them when they receive services at SBC Medical and MEDIROM.

Background of Alliance

Based on the concept of " Ultimate Win-Win for All " SBC Medical Group provides management support services to a wide range of medical institutions, including comprehensive cosmetic medicine, dentistry, AGA treatment, gynecology, infertility treatment, ophthalmology, plastic surgery, and regenerative medicine. The Company’s network of clinics, including “Shoan Beauty Clinic”, now numbers 224 worldwide. MEDIROM, under the brand name “Re.Ra.Ku”, operates more than 300 relaxation studios in Japan based on the concept of "health, more, and more innovative," and is developing a diversified business centered on healthcare. The company also focuses on health maintenance and preventive medicine, and continues to innovate in this industry.

Reaching new customers and creation of synergies

In this alliance, both companies have elevated expectations for their different customer segments. Shonan Beauty Clinic is widely supported mainly by women in their 20s and 30s, while MEDIROM's Re.Ra.Ku serves mainly male customers for relaxation and health maintenance. This collaboration is expected to enable the two companies to approach new markets, expand our total customer base, and provide new value. As a first step, during the period from November 15, 2024 to December 15, 2024, customers visiting Shonan Beauty Clinic will receive special invitation tickets to experience Re.Ra.Ku at a discounted price. The two companies plan to continue to deepen their collaboration in stages, aiming to provide new value oriented experiences that offer total support for beauty and health.

Initial Co-Marketing Campaign

Customers visiting Shonan Beauty Clinic and Re.Ra.Ku will receive special invitation tickets for a limited time.

Participating Clinics and Stores

Shonan Beauty Clinic: 130 clinics

Re.Ra.Ku (directly managed stores): 230 stores

Distribution period

Shonan Beauty Clinic: Friday, November 15, 2024 - Sunday, December 15, 2024

Re.Ra.Ku: Sunday, December 1, 2024 - Monday, January 13, 2025

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides holistic health services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns, develops, operates, franchises, and supports relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

About SBC Medical

SBC Medical, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics that deliver highly specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry, and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand. SBC Medical and its subsidiaries now provide management services to a total of 224 franchisees located worldwide. For Global, SBC Medical owns and operates one treatment center in Vietnam and provides management services to one treatment center in State of California in the United States. For more information, visit https://sbc-holdings.com/

