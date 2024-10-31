Conduent and AshBritt Team Up to Offer Disaster Recovery Services and Emergency Relief Funds to Those in Need

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. & DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, and AshBritt, the nation’s leading rapid-response emergency management, logistics and disaster-response contractor, today announced a collaboration to offer emergency services and instant payments to those in need.

The new offering combines Conduent’s expertise in managing a range of payment services for public sector clients with AshBritt’s experience with various disaster recovery efforts. The companies stand ready to quickly support government agencies or other organizations that help people and communities affected by natural disasters or other crises.

As a U.S. industry leader delivering electronic payments for government services in 37 states, Conduent offers instant or digital payment capabilities to agencies and other entities. Its Rapid Assistance solution can dramatically accelerate agencies’ and non-profits’ ability to securely deliver funds to individuals in minutes, rather than in days or weeks. Conduent can also provide chip-enabled, pre-paid debit cards – helping to ensure that those affected by disasters and crises receive aid quickly regardless of their banking status.

AshBritt is an industry leader in rapid-response logistics, such as base camps and comfort stations set up in communities. These types of facilities usually become points of distribution for those affected by a disaster, and this collaboration further expands the services that can be offered. AshBritt’s senior management and technical consultants have more than 200 years of combined experience and are intimately acquainted with all facets of disaster recovery efforts, including debris removal, management, reduction, processing, recycling and disposal, as well as emergency planning, damage mitigation and risk abatement.

“This innovative new collaboration with AshBritt is a great example of how two companies can combine their unique capabilities and expertise to meet a critical need among communities nationwide,” said Wade Fairey, General Manager, Payments and Child Support Solutions at Conduent. “Many natural disasters require mass distribution of funds as quickly as possible, and Conduent has deep experience in providing secure payment solutions that offer recipients near-immediate assistance. We’re proud to play a role in helping those who need support.”

“AshBritt is a government solutions provider always looking for new and innovative methods for delivering resources and services to communities we serve after an emergency event,” said Gerardo Castillo, President, Management and Logistics at AshBritt. “This novel collaboration with Conduent, a leader in their respective industry, allows us to continue offering the clients we serve with the most effective post-emergency solutions.”

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating valuable outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. The company leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and advanced analytics to deliver mission-critical solutions. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 55,000 associates, process expertise and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including disbursing approximately $100 billion in government payments annually, enabling 2.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 13 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

About AshBritt

AshBritt is a national rapid-response emergency management, turn-key logistics, and disaster debris removal contractor. Since its inception in 1992, AshBritt has conducted over 500 disaster response missions and 52 special environmental projects, successfully serving more than 600 clients across the United States. The AshBritt team has been directly involved in the recovery efforts of more than 108 federally declared disasters in over 30 states, responding to major weather events, like Hurricanes Ian, Harvey, Irma, and Michael, wildfires in northern California, historic flooding in Kentucky, and mobilizing during the COVID-19 pandemic to administer more than 1 million vaccines across 20 states. Through the AshBritt Foundation, AshBritt supports communities where our team lives and works, investing more than $15 million across the U.S. Learn more at www.ashbritt.com.

