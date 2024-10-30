Tri Counties Bank and FHLBank San Francisco Donate $200,000 to Black Homeownership

CHICO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tri Counties Bank announced today, in conjunction with the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco), a combined $200,000 donation to promote Black homeownership as part of the FHLBank San Francisco’s Empowering Black Homeownership matching grant program.

FHLBank San Francisco launched the matching grant program in 2022 to advance racial equity in homeownership and narrow the Black homeownership and wealth gaps. As a member financial institution, Tri Counties Bank can request dollar-for-dollar matching grants, up to a total matching amount of $125,000, for donations to approved housing counseling agencies.

This year, FHLBank San Francisco awarded a three-to-one match to Tri Counties Bank’s donation, resulting in two $100,000 donations, one to the Greater Sacramento Urban League (GSUL) and the other to Self-Help Enterprises (SHE).

“These funds will help ensure the continuation of our HUD-approved Housing Counseling Program, which we offer to the Greater Sacramento Community at no cost,” said Dwayne Crenshaw, J.D., President and CEO of GSUL. “Our program restores hope to families through personalized counseling in areas such as homelessness, rental topics, first-time home buyer, and foreclosure prevention.”

“The San Joaquin Valley has among the highest poverty rates in the State of California,” said Tom Collishaw, President and CEO of SHE. “This grant will help to further promote our Mutual Self-Help Housing Program, and other homebuying opportunities to our Black neighbors throughout the Valley.”

To learn more about the Empowering Black Homeownership program, visit https://www.fhlbsf.com/products/targeted-community-initiatives/racial-equity-initiatives.

About Tri Counties Bank

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, with assets of almost $10 billion and nearly 50 years of financial stability. Tri Counties Bank provides a unique brand of Service With Solutions® for communities throughout California with a breadth of personal, small business and commercial banking services, plus an extensive branch network, access to approximately 40,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide, and advanced mobile and online banking. Tri Counties Bank participates in the Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) Fund’s BankOn program that seeks to ensure that everyone has access to safe and affordable financial products and services. Visit TriCountiesBank.com to learn more. Member FDIC.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources they provide to their member financial institutions — commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions — propel homeownership and expand access to quality housing and boost economic development. Together, with their members and other partners, they are making the communities they serve more vibrant, equitable, and resilient.