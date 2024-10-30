Nordson Test & Inspection’s New SpinSAM™ AMI System Wins Prestigious Global Technology Award

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nordson Test & Inspection today announced that its SpinSAM Acoustic Microimaging (AMI) system has been honored with the prestigious 2024 Global Technology Award in the Test Equipment category. The award was announced at a ceremony during SMTA International.

The new SpinSAM AMI system sets a new benchmark in the industry with its high throughput and superior sensitivity, enabling precise defect detection in wafer-based assemblies. Using an innovative spin-scanning method, the system scans up to four 300mm wafers simultaneously, achieving an impressive speed of 41 wafers per hour. This breakthrough scanning capability, combined with best-in-class defect capture and image quality, enhances both productivity and accuracy in semiconductor inspection. Designed for 100% inspection, as well as edge scanning that targets defect prone areas, optimizing data acquisition where it is most needed.

Equipped with four matched waterfall transducers in a compact footprint, the SpinSAM AMI system is meticulously engineered to deliver full wafer scans in less than six minutes. This makes it an ideal solution for a wide range of semiconductor mid-end applications, including bonded wafers, Chip-on-Wafer, stacked wafers, MEMS, and over-molded wafers.

" The SpinSAM AMI system represents a significant advancement in wafer inspection technology, offering customers unmatched speed and precision to optimize their production processes,” said Ish Cooper, Vice President, Nordson Test & Inspection. " This award highlights our team’s expertise in designing and developing superior inspection solutions that meet the rigorous demands of the semiconductor industry. We are proud of this win, on the heels of our recent Best-of-the-West Finalist award from SEMI Association and Semiconductor Digest.”

Since 2005, the prestigious Global Technology Awards have recognized the absolute best new innovations in the printed circuit assembly and packaging industries. It brings together the global SMT and advanced packaging industry in a celebration of the companies and people that are achieving the highest standards and driving our industry forward.

About Nordson TEST & INSPECTION

Nordson TEST & INSPECTION offers its SMT & Semiconductor customers a robust product portfolio, including Acoustic, Optical and both Manual and Automated X-ray Inspection systems, X-ray Component Counting systems and Semiconductor measurement sensors. Nordson TEST & INSPECTION is uniquely positioned to serve its customers with best-in-class precision technologies, passionate sales and support teams, global reach, and unmatched consultative applications expertise.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company's direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries.