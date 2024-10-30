National Breast Cancer Foundation and TelevisaUnivision Partner to Increase Breast Cancer Screening Rate Among Latinas.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) and TelevisaUnivision have worked together for the past six years to empower Latinas in the U.S. with breast health education and access to early detection resources.

In the U.S., one out of every eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death for Hispanic women living in the U.S. Hispanic women are also more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer at later stages when the disease is more difficult to treat.

TelevisaUnivision has partnered with NBCF to promote their national breast cancer awareness campaign titled “Ama a tu familia amándote primero (Love your family by loving yourself first),” emphasizing the importance of early detection and prioritizing women’s health.

“At TelevisaUnivision, we are committed to improving women’s health by making essential health resources accessible to our community. Understanding the importance of screening and early detection is crucial for ensuring that every woman has the opportunity to take charge of her health,” said Teri Arvesu, SVP for Social Impact and Sustainability at TelevisaUnivision. Arvesu also serves as President of the Univision Foundation.

Long-time NBCF supporter and VP, Executive Producer for Primer Impacto, Yurisan Cordero, is an avid promoter of early detection. “As a cancer survivor, I can tell you that early detection of breast cancer is absolutely crucial. [It] can truly be the difference between life and death,” she said. “It’s so important to get regular check-ups and not leave anything to chance. Taking action today could save you tomorrow because early detection and awareness empower you to fight from the beginning. Every check-up and every mammogram is a chance to protect your life.”

NBCF’s program for Latinas includes creating culturally-relevant breast health educational content in English and Spanish, distributing that information through various outreach efforts, and providing access to free or low-cost screening and diagnostic services for women in need. NBCF also offers direct support through bilingual patient advocates.

“Our media partnership with TelevisaUnivision is key in reaching our Hispanic communities. This partnership has the potential to make a significant impact in the breast cancer screening rate for Latinas and result in many lives saved,” said Cinthia Gonzalez, Director of Education & Outreach for NBCF.

For more information on TelevisaUnivision, please visit corporate.televisaunivision.com.

For more information on National Breast Cancer Foundation, please visit nationalbreastcancer.org.