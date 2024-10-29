Homebuilders to Expand into Hutto

HUTTO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trophy Signature Homes, a subsidiary of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE: GRBK), and Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) are excited to announce the new Prairie Winds residential community, located off of CR 1660 and Limmer Loop, and opening in Q1 2025. This highly anticipated development will feature 1,093 homesites and offer a range of beautiful homes designed to suit first-time homebuyers and growing families alike.

With a blend of modern design and sustainable building practices, Trophy Signature Homes is scheduled to build its Trophy, Gem, and Texas Tree series in Prairie Winds. Trophy Signature Homes will offer homes on 45,' 50', 60’ and 70’ lots, with one-story and two-story floor plans ranging from 1,000 to 2,700 square feet and prices starting in the $320,000s. Prairie Winds will be developed in seven phases.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Prairie Winds, where we’ll offer modern architecture and cutting-edge, energy-efficient features that are often out of reach for first-time homebuyers. Our commitment is to build homes that not only look beautiful, but also are energy efficient, helping reduce energy consumption and costs for our homeowners," said Ryan Jerke, Austin Division President at Trophy Signature Homes.

"Meritage is proud to expand home ownership opportunities in the greater Austin area with quality and affordable homes at Prairie Winds. Further, we’re excited that our quick move-in ready homes can meet homebuyers’ needs,” said James Saunders, Division President at Meritage Homes.

Set to be a true destination for family living, Prairie Winds will also feature a suite of luxury amenities set to open by Summer 2026, including a resort-style pool and splash pad, open gathering spaces perfect for community events, parks, an event lawn, playground, and basketball and pickleball courts. The community is also conveniently located near Lee Martinez Elementary School at the west entrance, ensuring easy access to education for young families.

About Trophy Signature Homes

As a subsidiary of Green Brick Partners Inc., Trophy Signature Homes combines local building expertise with the strong financial resources of a national, diversified homebuilding and land development company. The Company is renowned for its modern architectural designs, comprehensive upgrades bundled with the home’s price, and its ENERGY STAR® certified homes.

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates through its seven subsidiary homebuilders in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. Green Brick is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/brands-services/

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2023. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage has delivered over 185,000 homes in its 38-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.