Tachyum Joins European Chamber of Commerce in China as a European Participant of IC China

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tachyum® today announced its participation in the China International Semiconductor Expo (IC CHINA), an exclusive exhibition taking place in the China National Convention Center in Beijing November 18-20.

For Europe, China is the largest business partner in the world by a factor close to 2x compared to any other business partner of the EU. Tachyum has Tachyum s.r.o. in Slovakia and Tachyum Czech Republic, s.r.o. in Europe. Participating in EUCCC and IC China, Tachyum fulfills stated support of European Union efforts in the semiconductor space and technological sovereignty as well as helping the Slovak government efforts to search for further opportunities for economic cooperation with China.

Tachyum will engage in networking and business opportunities at IC CHINA as a member of the European Chamber of Commerce in China (EUCCC), which is widely recognized as the official voice of European business in China. EUCCC helps European companies grow their businesses in China with a goal of making markets fair and equitable – a crucial condition to those in high-tech fields like chips, where following rules and protecting new ideas are paramount.

As part of the EUCCC, Tachyum has a competitive advantage over other international enterprises in Chinese markets. Membership provides access to up-to-the-minute information, policy updates and business contacts, offering tangible strategic benefits in successfully planning and achieving sales and growth operations within the world’s largest manufacturing economy.

"Being among the top enterprises invited to be a part of the EUCCC and securing the opportunity to participate in such prestigious events like IC CHINA opens up a wealth of business partnerships and networking opportunities that will lead to tremendous advantages in the semiconductor industry," said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “I fully understand the words of the Slovak prime minister, who stated that the upcoming visit to China is the most important trip that he will take this year. Tachyum will proactively contribute to gatherings and talks organized by the Chamber that will ensure that the industry will have the avenues necessary to grow and thrive business between the EU and China.”

As a Universal Processor offering industry-leading performance for all workloads, Prodigy-powered data center servers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between computational domains (such as AI/ML, HPC, and cloud) with a single homogeneous architecture. By eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware and dramatically increasing server utilization, Prodigy reduces CAPEX and OPEX significantly while delivering unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics. Prodigy integrates 192 high-performance custom-designed 64-bit compute cores, to deliver up to 4.5x the performance of the highest-performing x86 processors for cloud workloads, up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC, and 6x for AI applications.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming the economics of AI, HPC, public and private cloud workloads with Prodigy, the world’s first Universal Processor. Prodigy unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU in a single processor to deliver industry-leading performance, cost and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. As global data center emissions continue to contribute to a changing climate, with projections of their consuming 10 percent of the world’s electricity by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy is positioned to help balance the world’s appetite for computing at a lower environmental cost. Tachyum received a major purchase order from a US company to build a large-scale system that can deliver more than 50 exaflops performance, which will exponentially exceed the computational capabilities of the fastest inference or generative AI supercomputers available anywhere in the world today. When complete in 2026, the Prodigy-powered system will deliver a 25x multiplier vs. the world’s fastest conventional supercomputer – built just this year – and will achieve AI capabilities 25,000x larger than models for ChatGPT4. Tachyum has offices in the United States, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.