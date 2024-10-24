Renaissance Acquires Business of United Agents of Arizona (UAA) to Deliver Agencies Valued Resources

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renaissance, the premier network of independent insurance agencies, has acquired the agency network business of United Agents of Arizona (UAA), an agency group based in Mesa, Arizona. The transaction closed effective Sept. 30.

The arrangement gives UAA’s seven agency members – which collectively represent $170m in premium – the opportunity to leverage the same benefits that help Renaissance’s members improve their agency efficiency, drive revenue, and increase profitability.

Renaissance’s network benefits include:

Expanded Market Access

Placement Services

Automated E-mail Marketing Services

Agency Analytics & Dashboards

Agency Benchmarking Tools

Billing & Commission Reconciliation Services

This transaction heralds Renaissance’s further expansion into Arizona and follows the network’s 2023 acquisition of Agency Partners Inc. (API), which brought 54 new agencies in Alabama and Georgia into the fold.

“ As Renaissance continues to expand our national presence, this latest transaction provides UAA’s member agencies the opportunity to leverage our network’s extensive resources, including our proprietary technology platform,” said Robert Bondi, Renaissance’s Chief Executive Officer.

Bondi added, “ We are looking forward to working with the UAA team to organically expand in the Arizona market and bring Renaissance’s capabilities to agents challenged by today’s difficult market conditions.”

“ United Agents of Arizona has long maintained a high standard of excellence, both in our requirements for membership and the manner in which we maximize our relationships with our carrier partners,” said UAA Chairman Paul Cyr, who will continue to lead the network and added that UAA’s management structure will remain intact. “ Becoming part of Renaissance will be of great benefit to our member agencies as they gain access to more markets and the network’s valuable tools to power their success.”