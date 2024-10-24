Minted Partners With Petite Plume on Holiday Card Collection

The Minted + Petite Plume collection inspires consumers to embrace each and every chance to connect this holiday season. Holiday card design by Erica Krystek shown with the “Petite Plume Windsor Tartan” envelope liner. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minted, the premium design marketplace for one-of-a-kind holiday cards and gifts, today announced the launch of a holiday card collection with luxury sleepwear brand, Petite Plume. The collection draws inspiration from Petite Plume’s Holiday 2024 Collection and holiday moments shared with loved ones—from the quiet moments to the family festivities that become nostalgic core memories. Featuring 10 holiday cards and a curated assortment of elegant stationery accessories, the collection seamlessly blends Minted’s unique artist designs and high-quality customizable stationery with Petite Plume’s aesthetic of timeless charm and classic heritage.

For many families, unwrapping gifts and posing for photos in matching holiday pajamas is a beloved tradition. Minted and Petite Plume share a love for celebrating beautiful holiday moments. Inspired by iconic Petite Plume prints found on matching family pajamas during the festive months, this limited-edition card collection spotlights the work of independent Minted artists with an eye for craftsmanship.

Let your family’s holiday pajamas inspire your heartfelt messages this year. Explore unique cards nodding to new and classic prints, plus envelope liners that match your favorite cozy sleepwear.

“It doesn’t get more quintessentially festive than a holiday card photo in matching family pajamas,” says Minted GM of Holiday, Marissa Cedarleaf. “We are delighted to partner with Petite Plume and lean into the holiday nostalgia this season with this fresh new collaboration. Both brands share a passion for quality and design that we are thrilled to bring to life via a product collection that embodies the luxe standards that our customers have come to know and love.”

Featured holiday cards designs were created by artists in Minted’s global community of independent artists including Jessica Blakeman (Ashland, WI), Christy Bergerson (Buckley, WA), Sara Hicks Malone (Nashville, TN), Kristie Kern (Akron, OH), Amy Kross (Birmingham, AL), Erica Krystek (San Diego, CA), Carolyn Nicks (Fort Collins, CO), Jennifer Postorino (Scottsdale, AZ), Cindy Reynolds (Watkinsville, GA), and Nicole Walsh (Saskatoon, Canada).

For a chic finishing touch, the collection includes four envelope liners in Petite Plume’s timeless prints: Windsor Tartan, Antique Red Ticking, Holiday Journey, and Nordic Antlers. Paired with a curated collection of wax seals and vintage postage stamps, these accessories will dress up your correspondence to stand out in the mailbox.

The Minted + Petite Plume collection inspires families to embrace each and every chance to connect this holiday season. From donning matching family pajamas for your holiday card photos to cozy evenings in front of the fireplace and joyful mornings unwrapping gifts, the collection was created to celebrate holiday traditions in style.

“At Petite Plume, we cherish the small, magical moments of the season—especially the traditions that bring families and loved ones together, like matching pajamas and holiday cards. We’re thrilled to partner with Minted to extend that sense of warmth and nostalgia to our customers in a new way and capture the beauty of family gatherings and the joy of holiday traditions,” said Emily Hikade, Founder and CEO of Petite Plume.

To shop the Minted + Petite Plume holiday card collection, please visit minted.com/petite-plume, or to shop coordinating family PJ’s, visit petite-plume.com/pages/minted. Customers may personalize all card designs with a custom greeting, family photos, and more. Free envelopes and coordinating recipient address printing are available for all designs. Holiday cards start at $175 for 100. A portion of every purchase directly supports the careers of Minted’s global community of independent artists. Follow @minted and @petiteplume on Instagram and on Pinterest for more holiday inspiration.

About Minted

Minted is a premium goods marketplace, committed to discovering and fostering the world’s untapped creative talent and bringing it to market. The company’s wedding, holiday, gifts, art, stationery, and home furnishings products have reached more than 75 million homes worldwide. Using Minted’s crowdsourcing technology, consumers are empowered to vote for the designs they love and want to see sold, ensuring that Minted continuously sells fresh and trend-forward products. The winning designs are manufactured by Minted, enabling artists from around the world to sell their work while letting Minted do the rest. Since launching in 2007, the company has expanded to serve consumers in new categories including wall art, textiles, digital content, home decor, and home furnishings. Minted also builds traditional retail distribution for its independent artist community, partnering with major retailers and consumer products brands. The company has raised more than $300 million from top-tier investors including Benchmark Capital, T. Rowe Price, Permira, Ridge Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, and Norwest Venture Partners. Learn more at minted.com.

About Petite Plume

In 2015, Petite Plume disrupted the sleepwear industry with the introduction of chemical free children's pajama products, redefining standards globally. We design to make home life feel cozier and to help family time feel even more precious. Our style is classic, combining nostalgic silhouettes with ultra-fine fabrics and whimsical touches inspired by cherished traditions.

From buttery soft sleepwear to crisp cotton bedding, we envision each creation as an everyday treasure to adore for years to come. A symbol of warmth and joy, for routine moments and momentous celebrations alike. Every Petite Plume design combines traditional craftsmanship with a sense of contemporary, lighthearted luxury. That means nostalgic silhouettes for our beloved pajamas, vibrant twists on family-matching palettes, and long-lasting weaves that make classic bedding feel like it’s straight out of a five-star hotel. These are modern treasures, made to last.