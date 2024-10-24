Blue Sage Capital Invests In MHW

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Sage Capital (“Blue Sage”) is pleased to announce its recent investment in MHW, Ltd. (“MHW” or the “Company”). With over 30 years in its current form and ~90 years in the industry, we believe MHW has built a strong reputation as the leading outsourced licensed importation, distribution, compliance and logistics fulfillment service provider in the beverage alcohol industry (i.e., spirits, wine, and beer). Through its tech-enabled platform and mission-critical services, MHW helps its clients – growing beverage alcohol producers, including newly emerging, foreign, and domestic brand owners and brand agents – navigate the complex regulatory and compliance landscape in the United States and abroad. MHW allows emerging and established alcohol producers to access markets more efficiently and cost-effectively, while allowing producers to direct resources to formulation, branding, and sales & marketing.

MHW CEO Ryan O’Hara commented, “We are excited to enter the next chapter of the MHW story alongside Blue Sage as we seek to continue the Company’s track record of growth. We pride ourselves on delivering the highest level of service to our clients, and we look forward to making additional investments in our team and enhancing our service offering to support our clients better.”

Jonathan Pearce, Partner at Blue Sage, stated, “We are excited to partner with Ryan O’Hara and the rest of the MHW team to help the Company solidify its market position and further expand its service offering. Given the Company’s deep and robust experience in the beverage alcohol space, we believe MHW is uniquely positioned to serve a critical need for growing beverage alcohol brands. We couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership and the prospects for the business.”

Joe Haddad, Vice President at Blue Sage, noted, “We are thrilled about this new partnership with the MHW team, and we are eager to execute on our joint strategy for growth. The best is still ahead of MHW as we work to continuously implement new ways to better serve the Company’s clients.”

Blue Sage was represented in the transaction by Queen Saenz + Schutz PLLC (Legal), Kroll (Accounting & IT), Cherry Bekaert (Tax), and Lockton (Insurance). TPG Twin Brook Capital Partners served as the financing partner on the transaction.

MHW was represented in the transaction by Livingstone Partners LLC.

About Blue Sage

Blue Sage Capital is an Austin, Texas-based private equity firm that has been investing in profitable and growing lower middle-market companies since 2002. Blue Sage seeks to partner with founders, families, and management teams as the first round of institutional capital for businesses that enjoy leadership positions in niche manufacturing, environmental solutions, or specialty services industries. Blue Sage typically invests $25 million to $60 million in control buyout investments and recapitalizations of companies with $25 million to $150 million of revenue.