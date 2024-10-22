Foster Grant Unveils a Wickedly Stylish Collection of Sunglasses Ahead of Wicked Movie Release

SMITHFIELD, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foster Grant, one of the world’s leading over the counter eyewear brands, is thrilled to announce the release of its limited-edition Wicked x Foster Grant sunglasses collection. The custom eyewear is inspired by Universal Pictures’ highly anticipated film, Wicked. Designed to capture the whimsical and dynamic essence of the story's two iconic lead characters, Elphaba and Glinda, this exclusive collection offers fans a chance to express their love for the world of Wicked in a stylish and bold new way.

Available now, while supplies last, the collection includes eight custom designed pairs of sunglasses: four inspired by the daring and powerful Elphaba, and four by the charming and glamorous Glinda. Each pair embodies the distinctive personalities (and colors!) of these characters through vibrant styling, playful embellishments, and trend-forward designs that are sure to turn heads while giving a nod to the bold fashion in the much-anticipated movie. With only a limited number produced, these exclusive designs won’t be restocked, making them a must-have for collectors and fashion-lovers alike.

“The Wicked x Foster Grant collection brings new and exciting styles to our overall portfolio,” said Mark Flanagan, Senior Director of Product Development, Foster Grant. “All of the exclusive designs are custom toolings based on early clips of the movies, and behind-the-scenes access to the costuming and sets. The process allowed our global design team to fully express their creativity and bring these spellbinding styles to life.”

Product Features:

Wicked -Themed Logos, Patterns, and Embellishments : The sunglasses feature custom Wicked logos, intricate detailing and patterns that reflect key moments from the movie.

: The sunglasses feature custom logos, intricate detailing and patterns that reflect key moments from the movie. Trend Forward, Movie-Inspired Designs : Foster Grant is known for creating fashion-forward styles and this collection is no exception. The wickedly stylish frames blend trend styling with a touch of theatrical flair, perfect for fans who want to showcase their unique style, whether they seek Elphaba’s bold confidence or Glinda’s delicate glamour.

: Foster Grant is known for creating fashion-forward styles and this collection is no exception. The wickedly stylish frames blend trend styling with a touch of theatrical flair, perfect for fans who want to showcase their unique style, whether they seek Elphaba’s bold confidence or Glinda’s delicate glamour. Premium, Giftable Packaging: Each pair comes with premium, character-inspired packaging including a lux branded, glitter case and cloth in each characters’ signature pink and green colors, adding a whimsical touch and perfect for collecting or gifting.

"We jumped headfirst into the entrancing world of Wicked to create a collection that truly captures the magic and personality of the main characters,” said Denna Singleton, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Foster Grant. “Our sunglasses bring out the boldness of Elphaba and the elegance of Glinda, giving fans a chance to step into their shoes—or rather, their shades—with a touch of flair."

The Wicked x Foster Grant sunglasses collection are available globally on Foster Grant.com on the Foster Grant Amazon storefront and soon through leading retailers, including Walmart.com, Tesco and MercadoLibre.com, for $30-$40.

About Foster Grant

Foster Grant, one of the world’s leading over-the-counter eyewear brands, helps consumers celebrate their originality and style. Featuring stylish, innovative non-prescription reading glasses, sunglasses and optical frames, Foster Grant appeals to consumers of all ages to help them care for their eyes and love their vision. FGX International dba Foster Grant an EssilorLuxottica company, is a leading designer and marketer of nonprescription reading glasses, optical frames, and sunglasses with a portfolio of established, highly recognized eyewear brands, licenses and ecommerce channels. For more information, visit fgxi.com.

About Universal Products & Experiences

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal’s iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company’s extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, as well as engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and third-party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E’s lines of business include Consumer Products and Games, along with Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. More information is available at universalproductsexperiences.com.

About Universal Pictures’ Wicked

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond.

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt (La La Land, The Little Mermaid), whose films, television shows and stage productions have earned a combined 46 Oscar® nominations, 58 Emmy nominations and 36 Tony nominations, and by multiple Tony winner David Stone (Kimberly Akimbo, Next to Normal), with whom Platt produced the blockbuster Wicked stage musical. The executive producers are David Nicksay, Stephen Schwartz and Jared LeBoff.

Based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked is adapted for the screen by the stage production’s book writer Winnie Holzman and by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. The Broadway stage musical is produced by Universal Stage Productions, Marc Platt, the Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.