The Sun Bus and Epiphany Dermatology: Redefining Access to Dermatology Care!

AURORA, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology has renewed its commitment to expanding community access to dermatology services by supporting The Sun Bus for the 2024- 2025 season.

Since 2021, Epiphany Dermatology has been a steadfast partner of The Sun Bus in its mission of providing dermatology care to marginalized and medically underserved communities, regardless of location, financial resources, or insurance status. The medical providers, medical assistants, and staff at Epiphany trained at some of the nation's leading institutions, bring exceptional expertise to their volunteer work, and dedicate their time and skills to serve their local communities at 96 locations across 15 states.

The Sun Bus collaboration with Epiphany aims to eliminate barriers to dermatology care, educate the public on sun safety and skin diseases, including cancer, and promote research on public health and new screening strategies. Preventive Medicine Reports recently accepted for publication the first collaborative study from The Sun Bus and Epiphany, highlighting the need to better educate the public about skin cancer screening and its coverage under U.S. healthcare plans.

The Sun Bus has also partnered with Epiphany on providing many of the nearly 7,000 free skin exams delivered across 10 states, enabling us to reach those most in need while improving public health. Epiphany co-founder and CEO Gheorghe Pusta said, “Our partnership with The Sun Bus reflects our commitment to making dermatological services accessible throughout the U.S.”

The Sun Bus is a free mobile dermatology clinic with a 2024 silver rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics and a mission to reduce the burden of skin diseases, including cancer, through effective screening, education, and research programs. Epiphany clinics offer general dermatology, skin cancer care, and cosmetic treatments, and have the mission of providing patients access to the best dermatology care, regardless of where they choose to live and raise their families.

For more information about The Sun Bus or our partnership with Epiphany, or to make a meaningful contribution, please visit www.thesunbus.org.