Planet Releases Analysis-Ready PlanetScope Product for Time-Series Analysis and Machine Learning Models

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today released Analysis-Ready PlanetScope (ARPS). ARPS harnesses a cutting-edge proprietary algorithm to create harmonized and spatially consistent near-daily stacks of images that enable time-series analysis and machine learning applications.

ARPS normalizes data from PlanetScope’s daily 3m imagery by reducing inconsistencies between captures. It then harmonizes that data with temporally and spatially consistent third-party sources (like Landsat, Sentinel-2, MODIS, and VIIRS) to produce a pre-processed stack of imagery. The result is a more precise dataset that’s readily-available for manipulation, analysis, and visualization in the Planet Insights Platform.

While PlanetScope data enables timely investigations and real-time decision-making, ARPS is optimized for temporal analysis that takes the past into account and ensures accurate measurements for changes over a long period within an area of interest. Its consistency and customization means users spend less time formatting data and more time analyzing how it’s changing.

“Government entities and commercial customers alike often utilize satellite data and machine learning algorithms to manage large areas of land,” said Troy Toman, Planet’s Chief Product Officer. “But current models are often built with data that is inconsistent, misaligned with third-party sources, or require extensive time to prepare. ARPS solves this challenge by streamlining data for analysis and is the latest offering in a suite of products that empower users to get the most from their AI and ML models.”

ARPS is a critical tool for Planet users seeking ways to manage large areas of land more efficiently. For civil government agencies that monitor and enforce regulations of natural resources, ARPS enables them to detect deviations such as unauthorized pesticide use or deforestation and intervene expediently. For agricultural operations, ARPS can provide accurate and timely information on vegetation health, irrigation needs, and invasive species detection. In forestry, companies leveraging ARPS can better estimate biomass, conduct post-fire recovery assessments, and monitor carbon stocks.

“Analysis-Ready PlanetScope has had a tremendous impact on our product,” said Joaquin Peraza, CTO at Oryzativa. “We significantly reduced our error-rate percentage on biomass growth modeling after moving to ARPS from Landsat and Sentinel data, and we’re excited to continue using ARPS to help improve the accuracy of our models.”

In a rapidly changing, data-saturated world, tools that help separate the signal from noise are more important now than ever. With ARPS integrated into the Planet Insights Platform, stakeholders have an accessible, near-daily way to analyze the relevant changes that matter to them over time all in one place.

Learn more about ARPS here, or explore open-source Analysis-Ready PlanetScope data in Planet’s Sandbox Data collections.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 1,000 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to capture market opportunity and realize any of the potential benefits from current or future product enhancements, new products, or strategic partnerships and customer collaborations, the Company’s ability to successfully design, build, launch and deploy, operate and market new products and satellites and the Company’s ability to realize any of the potential benefits from product and satellite launches, either as designed, within the expected time frame, in a cost-effective manner, or at all. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future events and results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain required licenses and approvals from regulatory agencies, such as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in a timely fashion, or at all; whether the Company will be able to successfully build, launch and deploy or operate its satellites, including new satellites either as designed, in a timely fashion or at all; the Company’s ability to develop and release product and service enhancements to respond to rapid technological change, or to develop new designs and technologies for its satellites, in a timely and cost-effective manner; whether the Company will be able to continue to invest in scaling its sales organization, expanding its software engineering (including its ability to integrate new satellite capabilities) and marketing capabilities; whether the Company will be able to accurately predict and capture market opportunity; whether current customers or prospective customers adopt the Company’s platform or new products; the Company’s ability realize any of the potential benefits from new products and satellites, as well as strategic partnerships and customer collaborations; and other risk factors and disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company's periodic reports, proxy statements, and other disclosure materials filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which are available online at www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website at www.planet.com. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.