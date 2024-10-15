Amazon Ads Launches New AI Tools for Advertisers – AI Creative Studio and Audio Generator

New AI creative studio brings Amazon Ads AI-powered image and video – and in the future, audio – generation capabilities together within a single experience.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NASDAQ: AMZN) — At unBoxed 2024, Amazon Ads introduced AI creative studio and Audio generator, two new generative AI tools designed to lower creative barriers and expand opportunities for advertisers to scale their reach. By building a suite of self-service, AI-powered tools, Amazon Ads is enabling brands of all sizes to create engaging content across media types and eliminating boundaries across ad formats.

With Audio generator, Amazon Ads expands its suite of AI-powered creative tools – including Image generator and Video generator – empowering brands to connect with customers across the shopping journey. These tools make it simple to build and activate new campaign creatives, helping brands experiment more freely and optimize based on performance – with little more than the information on their Amazon product page. According to Amazon Ads findings, on average, brands who used Image generator between October 2023 and June 2024 saw almost 5% more sales per advertiser.

To further enhance a seamless ad building experience, Amazon Ads is releasing AI creative studio – which helps advertisers explore and create unique ads all in one place. AI creative studio brings Amazon Ads AI-powered creative generators into a single application, where brands can conceptualize, create, and refresh content regardless of format. Whether it’s turning a simple product shot into videos or, in the near future, converting a TV commercial into online sponsored ads, AI creative studio makes it easy to build and scale campaigns in innovative ways – helping brands reach customers.

“ We’re excited to introduce these new AI-powered creative tools, which have the potential to transform how brands connect with Amazon customers,” said Jay Richman, Vice President of Creative Experiences for Amazon Ads. “ By reducing the complexities of working across multiple formats and placements, these innovations empower advertisers to more easily reach their target audiences at every stage of the marketing funnel. They can also easily update creatives seasonally, generate fresh, trend-driven content, and tailor ads to different use cases. This leads to a more dynamic and engaging customer experience, ultimately helping to drive overall campaign performance.”

Explore, get inspired, and create across display, video, and audio formats

AI creative studio brings Amazon Ads AI-powered image and video – and in the future, audio – generation capabilities together within a single experience. Advertisers of all sizes and skill levels can use AI creative studio to research, generate, refine, and publish a variety of high-quality ad creatives produced from a single product shot, product page, or existing ad creative.

Within AI creative studio, brands can explore the AI gallery – a content hub that houses examples of re-creatable ad formats, concepts, and designs – to spark inspiration. For example, an advertiser might start by browsing themes and choose something “zen”-inspired. They could then take a product shot of their handmade ceramic mug on a plain white backdrop, replace that backdrop with a captivating image that features the mug in a serene picnic setting against a picturesque prairie background, and add eye-catching motion like wildflowers swaying in the breeze.

Brands can also upload their own assets to AI creative studio. Advertisers can take existing creative and generate a variety of concepts, adjust them to multiple aspect ratios, and refine them by choosing different styles, lighting, camera angles, colors, and tone presets. For instance, a brand could upload a product photo and convert it into a series of short videos or live images, tailored to engage customers across Amazon – from Prime Video to Twitch, and on Amazon.com.

The resulting ads can be saved directly to the advertiser’s creative asset library within their existing campaign workflows, for easy campaign activation.

“ Imagine the impact this can have for businesses of all sizes,” says Richman. “ Traditionally, investing in multiple ad formats and placements demands significant time, budget, and expertise. Now, with AI creative studio, advertisers can easily draw inspiration from custom concepts, select one, and seamlessly create display, video, and eventually audio ads – all within a single workflow.”

AI creative studio also provides unlimited storage, so that brands can have a breadth of creative assets ready for live campaigns. It is available in beta for select U.S. advertisers starting today.

Generate audio creatives in minutes

Advertisers can use Audio generator to easily develop engaging, interactive audio ad creative in just minutes and at no additional cost. This technology makes audio advertising available to more brands, helping them drive incremental reach by engaging relevant audiences while they are listening to their favorite content on Alexa-enabled devices.

Just like with Image and Video generator, advertisers simply input their Amazon-listed product and Audio generator will automatically create a voiceover script based on the product information. Advertisers can then select the voice and tone, as well as background music, and Audio generator will deliver a high-quality, 30-second interactive audio ad that can complement a brand’s display, video, and sponsored ads campaigns.

The resulting ad can also be refined at any point. Advertisers can tweak the script, make the tone more promotional, conversational, or narrative-based, and test different variations to keep the message fresh and optimize performance. Ads also include an interactive element, such as “Alexa, add to cart,” with more options to come.

Available now in beta, U.S. advertisers can access Audio generator via the Amazon DSP.

“ We’re really excited to add Audio generator to our growing suite of AI-powered creative tools,” says Richman. “ From images to video and now audio, we are removing creative barriers for advertisers and unlocking new audiences and opportunities that weren’t possible just a year ago. And the invention won’t stop here—this is just the beginning.”

To learn more about all of the announcements at unBoxed 2024, visit ads.amazon.com. Brands interested in AI creative studio can learn more here.

About Amazon Ads

Amazon Ads offers full-funnel advertising solutions to help businesses of all sizes achieve their marketing goals at scale. Amazon Ads connects advertisers to highly relevant audiences through first-party insights; extensive reach across premium content like Prime Video, Twitch, and third-party publishers; the ability to connect and directly measure campaign tactics across awareness, consideration, and conversion; and generative AI to deliver appropriate creative at each step. Amazon Ads reaches a monthly ad-supported audience of 275 million+ customers across owned and operated properties in the U.S. For more information, please visit ads.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.