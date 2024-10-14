Credo Announces PCI Express 6 /7, Compute Express Link CXL 3.x Retimers, and AEC PCI Express Product Line at OCP Summit 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Credo) (NASDAQ: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved energy efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase throughout the data infrastructure market, is excited to announce the company’s first Toucan PCI Express (PCIe) 6, Compute Express Link (CXL) 3.x and Magpie PCIe 7, CXL 4.x retimers and OSFP-XD 16x64GT/s (1Tb) PCIe6/CXL HiWire AECs. Credo will demonstrate the Toucan PCIe 6 retimers and HiWire AECs at the upcoming Open Compute Project (OCP) Summit October 15-17 in Booth 31 and the OCP Innovation Center.

Building on Credo’s renowned Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) technology, the new PCIe 6 and PCIe 7 retimers deliver industry-leading performance and power efficiency while being built on lower cost, more mature process nodes than competing devices. Credo will also include enhanced diagnostic tools, including an embedded logic analyzer and advanced SerDes tools driven by a new GUI designed to enable rapid bring up and debug of customer systems.

To see a brief video overview of the Credo PCI Express retimers and cables, go here.

“Credo is excited to extend our leadership into a new category of high-speed connectivity with the introduction of the Toucan PCIe 6 and Magpie PCIe 7 retimers,” said Phil Kumin of Credo, Associate Vice President of PCIe Product. “By leveraging a mature process technology node, we are well positioned to achieve a cost advantage over our competition. Furthermore, with our SerDes already under evaluation on Tier 1 reference platforms, Credo is well positioned to capitalize on the AI industry’s transition to PCIe 7 and take advantage of the throughput improvement.”

“As PCIe speeds climb to 64GT/s and 128GT/s, retimers are increasingly critical components,” said Dr. Debendra Das Sharma, Intel Senior Fellow, Chief Architect of I/O Technology and Standards in the Data Center Platforms and Artificial Intelligence Group at Intel Corporation. “As a leader in PCIe, we commend Credo for their investment in PCIe6/CXL3.x and PCIe7/CXL4.x retimers and we’re excited to collaborate with them on pre-silicon co-simulation.”

Credo’s Toucan PCIe6/CXL3.x retimer, based on the TSMC N7 process technology, will sample in Q4, 2024. Toucan offers a full DSP SerDes to support PAM4 PCIe channels up to 43dB, enhanced diagnostic tools including an embedded logic analyzer, and x16 power of 11W. Credo’s Magpie PCIe7/CXL4.x retimer, based on the TSMC N5 process node, will begin sampling in H2 2025.

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security, and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G and 800G port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

