Limited Tickets Are Available for the 2024 Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New York’s premier culinary event, The Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ (NYCWFF) is poised for a historic 17th year, making a notable transition to Brooklyn as its primary hub. From October 17-20, the Festival’s signature events and pier parties will take place at the Invesco QQQ Festival Campus at Brooklyn Army Terminal, reflecting its ongoing commitment to culinary excellence and community engagement. A dedicated NYCWFF Ferry powered by Invesco QQQ will be accessible via the NYC Ferry from Downtown Manhattan providing a seamless way for Festival goers to travel between events held in Manhattan and Brooklyn. NYCWFF is dedicated to its mission to EAT. DRINK. FEED NYC. while supporting God’s Love We Deliver, the New York City metropolitan area’s only provider of medically tailored meals for individuals living with severe illnesses. While many events have already sold out, select tickets remain available for food enthusiasts eager to partake in this premier culinary event at nycwff.org.

The festivities kick-off on Thursday, October 17, with Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop presents Brooklyn Eats & Beats an event promising a fusion of Brooklyn’s best flavors and music, and Ciao House: An Italian Tasting hosted by Gabriele Bertaccini and Alex Guarnaschelli. On Friday, October 18, Festival-goers can head to Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan, a new NYCWFF venue, to enjoy Meet Cutes NYC presents Tacos & Tequila, hosted by Aarón Sánchez. Meanwhile over at Somewhere Nowhere NYC, Sweet Dreams presented by Le Chemin du Roi and Branson Cognac will be hosted by Dominique Ansel with a special guest appearance by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Over the weekend, foodies can indulge in a variety of signature events and walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, cocktail parties and brunches throughout the city including the Festival’s signature Pier Parties at Invesco QQQ Festival Campus at Brooklyn Army Terminal. This year’s highlights on the pier include:

Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda: Champions vs. Challengers : The ultimate burger showdown as top chefs compete against former champions while guests vote to crown the ultimate winner. (Friday, Oct. 18)

Bobby's Triple Threat Dance Party presented by Treasure Cave : An electrifying night of live music and competition, where hosts Bobby Flay, Tiffany Derry, Michael Voltaggio and Brooke Williamson will bring the heat and guests will vote for their favorite bit of the evening. Plus, the first 1,000 attendees will get a copy of Bobby's newest cookbook. (Saturday, Oct. 19)

BACARDĺ presents JJ Johnson's The Cookout: A Hip Hop Celebration: A dynamic cookout hosted by Chef JJ Johnson and Power 105.1 FM's Angela Yee. Join hip-hop legends like Rev Run, Freeway and new to the lineup, Kid Capri, for an afternoon filled with great music, delicious food, and cultural flair, all honoring the vibrant spirit of hip-hop and Black cuisine. (Sunday, Oct. 20)

Get ready for the ultimate NYC food and drink experience at NYCWFF's marquee event—Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by HexClad, which will be held under a large tent structure and takes place Saturday, October 19, and Sunday, October 20. At this expansive walk-around extravaganza, indulge in unlimited samples of top-notch wines and spirits from Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and savor dishes from NYC’s finest restaurants, curated in collaboration with NYC Tourism’s Savor NYC. Plus live culinary demonstrations and book signings with over 15 of today’s most popular Food Network stars.

Craft your own culinary adventure with an array of experiences on Saturday, October 19. Start with FoodieCon® presented by Fratelli Beretta, where top content creators and food lovers unite to explore the intersection of cuisine and social media. If you’re drawn to the water, set sail on the Cayman Jack River Cruise hosted by influencer Justine Doiron of @justine_snacks, for a scenic voyage with refreshing cocktails. Meat lovers can opt for Steak & Whiskey presented by A.1. Sauce hosted by Robert Irvine with special guest Sam Heughan, where you’ll enjoy premium cuts paired with bold whiskeys. For a touch of luxury, indulge in A Caviar & Champagne Affair presented by Black River Caviar and hosted by Scott Conant and Antonia Lofaso featuring exquisite bites and cocktails. Wrap up the evening at the lively ABSOLUT® Vodka presents Drag Disco hosted by David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris, where you can dance the night away with vibrant performances from well-known drag queens including Rupaul’s Drag Race contestants, JIMBO and Meatball.

Experience a weekend of exclusive lunches, brunches, and dinners at NYCWFF, where chefs and guests alike share a passion for exceptional food and memorable dining experiences. Limited tickets are left to these standout experiences:

