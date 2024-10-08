JSX Joins the College Basketball Crown as a Founding Partner and Official Air Carrier of the Inaugural Tournament

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the College Basketball Crown announced JSX – the world’s only 5-star public charter service – as a Founding Partner and the official air carrier of the highly anticipated new postseason college basketball tournament. The partnership, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, showcases JSX’s elite fleet and innovative travel services to a new audience of college sports teams, executives, and fans looking to travel in style.

Launched by FOX Sports and AEG, the College Basketball Crown is a premiere postseason college basketball tournament taking place from March 31 to April 6, 2025, in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena and airing on FOX and FS1. The tournament will feature 16 elite teams from conferences including the Big Ten, Big 12, and BIG EAST, along with additional at-large participants. JSX will exclusively fly all participating teams to and from Las Vegas for the inaugural event, providing a seamless, first-class travel and tournament experience.

“We are thrilled to help bring the College Basketball Crown to life and expanding JSX’s presence in the collegiate sports space,” said JSX Chief Commercial Officer David Drabinsky. “This partnership allows us to not only provide premium air travel to the teams but also to showcase the efficiency and convenience that set JSX apart. We’re looking forward to making the journey to and from Las Vegas as memorable as the tournament itself.”

JSX is renowned for dramatically improving air travel for thousands of travelers every day by offering the hassle-free, crowd-free experience of flying between dedicated hangars on luxuriously appointed 30-seat jets, allowing passengers to arrive just 20-minutes before departure, skipping the long lines and congestion associated with commercial airports and enjoy business class legroom, frictionless security, free high speed in-flight Starlink Wi-Fi, in-seat power, two checked bags, and enhanced complimentary inflight snacks and beverages. Paving a new way forward for streamlining and elevating team travel with seamless, time-saving travel experiences at attainable fares, JSX public charter flights are readily accessible and attainable for today’s modern traveler, with flights that start as low as $249 each way.

In partnership with Vivid Seats, the Official Ticketing Provider of the College Basketball Crown, JSX will offer the tournament’s attendees exclusive travel packages that combine flights, hotel accommodations, and VIP game tickets. These packages will allow fans to travel with the same level of comfort and convenience as the athletes, spending less time at the airport and more time in the arena, making JSX an integral part of the overall tournament experience.

“JSX is providing a first-class travel solution that extends beyond the teams to enhance the overall event experience for fans as well,” said Nick Baker, COO of AEG Global Partnerships. “Their ability to deliver fast, safe, private, and luxurious travel options aligns perfectly with the elevated experience we are creating for the College Basketball Crown, and we look forward to introducing them to our attendees.”

As a Founding Partner, a premium and category-exclusive designation, fans will be able to spot JSX throughout the tournament including, courtside rotational signage, jumbotron features, and a dedicated halftime promotion during the semifinals. The official air carrier will also be featured in custom digital and social media content produced by AEG Studios along with national media exposure on FOX Sports channels broadcasting the tournament, extending its reach to fans tuned in around the country.

“JSX is a tremendous addition to the College Basketball Crown,” said Jordan Bazant, Executive Vice President, FOX Sports, and board member of the College Basketball Crown. “We are thrilled with the continued growth and development of this tournament and are eager to deliver more elite postseason college basketball to fans across the country this spring.”

For more information on ticket and travel packages with JSX, visit www.jsx.com or follow the College Basketball Crown on https://collegebasketballcrown.com for the latest updates.

