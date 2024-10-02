Global Healthy Living Foundation Partners with The Bone Bus to Enhance Rural Access to Bone Density Screening and Bone Health Education in Australia

UPPER NYACK, N.Y. & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Global Healthy Living Foundation Australia (GHLF Australia) is proud to announce its collaboration with The Bone Bus, an Australian traveling bone density screening (DEXA) scan service that is also dedicated to promoting lifelong good bone health through public awareness, education, and knowledge of osteoporosis.

This partnership, under the umbrella of GHLF’s global osteoporosis program, Strong Bones & Me, aims to enhance access to crucial bone health services and information in underserved, remote areas, particularly among women on Flinders Island, Tasmania. This initiative is especially pertinent in Australia, where rural populations often face challenges in accessing health care services.

The Bone Bus, a mobile bone density screening unit, travels across Australia to bring essential bone health services to people who may otherwise have limited access to such care. Through this partnership, GHLF and The Bone Bus will expand their reach, offering free DEXA scans to eligible individuals and educating communities about the importance of bone health in the context of healthy aging.

“This partnership is a significant step in our mission to improve access to health care for all, especially those in remote and rural areas,” said Louis Tharp, Executive Director and Co-Founder of GHLF. “By bringing The Bone Bus to Flinders Island, we’re ensuring that people who might not have easy access to bone density screenings and information about chronic conditions like osteoporosis can receive the care they need.”

Addressing Co-Conditions Linked to Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a condition that can be worsened by other chronic illnesses or by certain treatments used to manage those conditions. For example, conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and severe cases of thyroid eye disease may increase the risk of osteoporosis, especially when long-term corticosteroid use is involved.

The partnership between GHLF and The Bone Bus will also highlight the varied educational resources and support for individuals with these co-conditions and the importance of healthy aging, especially for women living in underserved and rural areas. By offering comprehensive bone health services and information, the initiative aims to improve overall health outcomes for those living with chronic illnesses in rural Australia.

“Empowering people with the knowledge they need to take control of their health is at the core of our mission,” said Tharp. “By bringing these resources to rural communities, we’re helping to bridge the health care gap and ensure that everyone has the opportunity to lead a healthier life.”

About Global Healthy Living Foundation Australia

The Global Healthy Living Foundation (GHLF) has been supporting and building patient communities for nearly 25 years and, today, is reaching patients across the world. GHLF and GHLF Australia have three tenets for development of patient-centered healthy living: advocacy, education and patient-centered research.

Global Healthy Living Foundation Australia has partnered with Ochre Health to bring the Bone Bus to Flinders Island, Tasmania. Ochre Health is an Australian health care company that specializes in the provision of health services to outer-urban, regional, and remote communities and plays a crucial role in delivering healthcare to the ~950 residents on remote Flinders Island. This collaboration strengthens our mission in bridging the gap in helping people access essential health care services.

