Carisk® Partners Acquires HeadsUp Healthcare

Carisk Partners is pleased to announce the completion of its acquisition of HeadsUp Healthcare.

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carisk Partners, a leading specialty risk transfer and care coordination company, announces its acquisition of HeadsUp Healthcare, a specialty managed care company focusing exclusively on above the neck injuries. Previously, DentalWorks, USA, HeadsUp Healthcare has been a market leader in providing superior patient-first experiences for injuries above the neck including dental, maxillofacial, ocular, auditory, plastic reconstruction, and concussive injuries. This strategic acquisition underscores Carisk Partners’ commitment to delivering comprehensive, whole-person care in the workers’ compensation space.

“The acquisition of HeadsUp Healthcare furthers our mission to provide the workers’ compensation industry with innovative solutions across all acuity levels, which integrate both clinical and behavioral healthcare,” said Joseph Berardo, Jr., CEO of Carisk Partners. “Our goal is to continue to find ways to transform the marketplace, resulting in improved outcomes for patients, and transparency in the process for our partners.”

HeadsUp Healthcare is known for their commitment to empathetic, responsive care coordination and customer service. HeadsUp Healthcare has expanded beyond dental in recent years. This marriage will enable HeadsUp to expand to all aspects of health above the neck. Programs will now include behavioral health, neurological and more complex concussive conditions, filling a critical need for integrated care that addresses both physical and behavioral health.

Brian Bell, CEO of HeadsUp Healthcare, adds, “In Carisk we found shared values and a commitment to deliver responsive, transparent, quality care. This opportunity allows us to address the full spectrum of an injured workers’ recovery above the neck.”

Under Brian’s leadership, HeadsUp Healthcare will continue to operate as a subsidiary of Carisk Partners, maintaining its commitment to patient-first experiences while leveraging Carisk’s Pathways™ 2 Recovery resources and behavioral health expertise. By combining these specialized services, Carisk is poised to offer access to enhanced levels of clinical care through early intervention and continuous support.

Christian Chauvet, Partner at Lee Equity Partners, added, “Bringing together these two great companies is a perfect fit for Lee Equity’s style of investing. Carisk and HeadsUp are innovative businesses with value-added products and passionate, talented management teams who are primed to continue to innovate and raise the quality of care in the workers’ compensation industry.” John Bradburn, Investment Partner at Elements Health Investors, added, “We are excited to partner with Joe, Brian, and their respective teams. Their combined passion to serve injured workers and their families through high touch, clinically superior programs will continue to positively impact everyone they serve.”

Truist Securities acted as exclusive financial advisor to HeadsUp Healthcare.

About Carisk Partners

Carisk Partners is a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company operating in the workers’ compensation market. Since 2016, Carisk Partners has redefined the way patients and clients access high quality care and support services. Today, Carisk continues to transform the workers’ compensation marketplace by providing seamless experiences across all products and services and empowering patients through its proprietary Pathways™ 2 Recovery care model. www.cariskpartners.com

About HeadsUp Healthcare

HeadsUp Healthcare is a patient-first specialty managed care company for workers’ compensation patients that focuses exclusively on above-the-neck injuries. Serving the country’s largest insurance carriers, third-party administrators, self-insured employers, state entities, and managed care organizations, HeadsUp Healthcare manages these injuries from initial assessment to completion of treatment. Known for its rapid response and outstanding customer service, HeadsUp Healthcare can be reached at 855-443-9872. To learn more about HeadsUp Healthcare go to www.headsupcare.com

Lee Equity Partners

Lee Equity Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm that partners with businesses in the financial and healthcare services sectors. Over nearly two decades the firm has utilized its thematic based investment strategy and deep sector knowledge to identify and partner with talented management teams to accelerate growth and build market leading businesses. Additional information is available at www.leeequity.com

Elements Health Investors

Elements partners with healthcare services companies that share our aims of improving the quality-of-care delivery for patients and lowering costs to the system. We target $20 to $40 million equity investments in companies that address themes of shared interest, are experiencing rapid growth and can benefit from our partnership. www.elementshealthinvestors.com