Product Genius Revolutionizes Small Business Customer Engagement with Affordable AI-Powered Digital Employees

From gathering feedback on deliveries to acting as a virtual sales assistant or guiding customers through different sections of a store, Product Genius adapts to countless scenarios. Our customers continually amaze us with innovative applications for their AI-powered Genius, discovering new ways to enhance their business operations every day. (Photo: Product Genius)

Instant connection with your digital employees is just a snap away – whether your customers prefer scanning a QR code, sending a quick text, or clicking through your website. This seamless access ensures they're always just moments away from personalized assistance. (Photo: Product Genius)

Experience Product Genius firsthand – strike up a conversation with Riley, our AI-powered digital employee, and discover how we're revolutionizing customer engagement. (Graphic: Product Genius)

Customers are talking, but what's the message you should be paying attention to so that you're ready to take action? Worse, you're not focusing on the right features, the perfect dish or answering the one question that will make them buy. Your AI genius works 24/7 engaging in conversations with your customers and your retail business, website, or application. Embed in minutes on your website or application or print a QR code for customers on signs, menus, and merchandise. Turn customer chatter and team feedback into actionable insights. Make data-driven decisions without the guesswork.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Product Genius Corporation today launched its groundbreaking AI-powered digital employee platform, transforming how small and medium businesses connect with their customers. This innovative solution addresses critical gaps in customer understanding and engagement that have long plagued businesses.

"Lee and I have been working in ground-shifting companies like New Relic, AWS, and Amazon. I was also the founder of Web.com (Interland), a company dedicated to empowering small businesses online. Having worked on delivering AI power to enterprises for the last six years, we knew AI would be a game changer for enterprises but felt that, as usual, small businesses were being left out," said Ken Gavranovic, CEO of Product Genius. "We knew we could fix that, and created Product Genius to help American small businesses grow more efficiently than they ever thought possible."

"Right now, people walk in and out of stores, and businesses don't know what they're thinking. Visitors browse websites, but companies can't see what customers really want or how they're thinking about their problems," Gavranovic explains. "Loyalty programs only tell you if customers come back, and surveys are getting less engagement. Product Genius changes all that."

The platform allows businesses to deploy AI-powered digital employees across multiple touchpoints - in stores, on websites, or even with deliveries. These digital employees engage customers in natural conversations, gathering valuable insights that were previously invisible to business owners.

"Our digital employees go beyond typical chatbots," Gavranovic continues. "They're AI-driven assistants that act and operate like fantastic human employees, which is why we call them digital employees. They have human-like interactions and follow your specific business objectives. These digital employees can be deployed across multiple touchpoints - in-store, on websites, or with deliveries. Not only do they interact with customers, but they also record all data, analyze conversations, and act as business analysts. They cut through the noise to tell you what's really going on, providing supporting quotes from customers, identifying patterns, and suggesting concrete actions to improve your business. It's like having a team of your best employees, customer service representatives, and data analysts working 24/7, but at a fraction of the cost."

Cutting-Edge Technology Meets Small Business Needs

"Product Genius is not just another chatbot," says Lee Atchison, CTO of Product Genius. "Our digital employees use advanced AI to understand context, learn from interactions, and provide businesses with valuable insights that drive growth. We've also prioritized data security and privacy to ensure our solution meets the highest industry standards."

Our customers' customers are finding these digital employees engaging and enjoyable to interact with. They appreciate the ability to have natural conversations, get their questions answered, and share feedback in the way they prefer. Furthermore, with every entry, customers could win $2,000 in a sweepstakes* (no interaction necessary), adding an element of excitement to each engagement. Product Genius handles all aspects of the sweepstakes, including management and compliance, at no additional cost to the business. This increased interaction not only provides businesses with more insights but also enhances the overall customer experience, leading to improved satisfaction and loyalty.

Real-World Impact

Keene Murphy, owner of multiple businesses including pizza shops, ice cream stores, and daycare facilities, shares his experience: "Product Genius gives me instant insights into all my stores and various businesses. Setup was easy and now me and my staff are regularly informed. It's like having a team of analysts working 24/7 to understand our customers. Given all I saw it doing, my first reaction was 'Wow that was crazy simple'."

Addressing Critical Business Challenges

The launch of Product Genius comes at a critical time for small businesses:

63% of small businesses fail due to their inability to adapt to market changes.

68% of customers stop doing business with companies due to perceived indifference.

While 51% of small businesses believe analytics are critical, only 45% actually track customer behavior through their data.

72% of businesses struggle to gather consistent feedback across channels.

60% of businesses don't know how to turn feedback into actionable insights.

71% of customers expect consistent experiences across all channels, but only 29% of businesses deliver.

"The versatility of Product Genius is one of its greatest strengths," says Gavranovic. "Whether you're running a small boutique, a chain of restaurants, or an e-commerce site, Product Genius can be tailored to meet your specific needs and help you better understand and serve your customers."

Key Features of Product Genius Digital Employees:

Real-time customer insights

Multi-touchpoint deployment

Personalized AI

Continuous learning and improvement

"Ask Me Anything" feature

Sentiment analysis and emotion detection

Multilingual support for diverse customer bases

Integration with existing CRM and analytics tools

Customizable conversation flows based on business objectives

Projected Impact and Benefits

Based on industry trends and early feedback, businesses implementing Product Genius can potentially experience:

Up to 25% increase in customer satisfaction scores

Potential 15% boost in repeat customer visits

Estimated 30% reduction in time spent on customer service inquiries

Projected 20% improvement in inventory management based on real-time customer feedback

These projections highlight the potential value Product Genius can bring to small and medium businesses looking to enhance their customer engagement and operational efficiency.

Pricing and Availability

Product Genius is available for $99 per month, with a 30-day free trial. The subscription includes:

Unlimited AI employees

Unlimited Websites

Deployment across multiple locations

Access to training webinars

A 99.9% uptime guarantee

Regular software updates and new feature rollouts

Dedicated customer support

Setup takes just ten minutes, after which the system continuously improves and provides insights.

To celebrate the launch, Product Genius is offering a 20% discount on annual subscriptions for early adopters.

* NO PURCHASE OR INTERACTION NECESSARY. Ends 03/31/25. Subject to Official Rules available 10/01/24 at https://productgenius.guru/sweepstakes.

About Product Genius Corporation

Founded by Ken Gavranovic (LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gavranovic/) and Lee Atchison (LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/leeatchison/), Product Genius Corporation is dedicated to democratizing AI-powered insights for small business. The company's mission is to provide tools that help businesses deeply understand their customers, optimize experiences, and fuel sustainable growth.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.productgenius.guru, or Text “Riley” to (425) 970-9875 to talk to our Website Digital Employee.