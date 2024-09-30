Planet Renews Contract with the Federal Police of Brazil

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced a 12-month contract renewal with the Federal Police of Brazil for its global daily monitoring over threatened rainforests. The contract has a seven-figure value and was formalized through Planet’s partner SCCON Geospatial (SCCON).

With the aid of daily satellite imagery, public agents have reported collecting nearly $3 billion from fines, seized goods, and frozen assets related to illegal logging and mining. This represents a 7,500% return on investment for the Ministry of Justice and Public Safety’s strategic initiative. Through the country’s Brasil MAIS Program, the renewed contract will enable more than 100,000 users and more than 500 public institutions to continue monitoring 8.6 million square kilometers of Brazilian territory and marine coast areas.

The Federal Police of Brazil maintains order and protects the country’s property from illegal activity. Illegal deforestation critically threatens the health of the Amazon Rainforest. Its enormous size makes it impossible for authorities to physically see or be everywhere all at once. Planet’s daily satellite imagery not only helps the RedeMAIS partners map and monitor the country’s landmass, but also now helps alert users to near real-time changes in forest cover.

About SCCON

Brazilian company SCCON is a leading solutions provider to the geospatial industry. They are a technology-centric company that provides scalable analytical solutions using Planet’s daily images to monitor change and deliver results that help clients achieve their Sustainable Development Goals. The SCCON platform automates processes, analyses and methodologies to deliver, through an API, dynamic alerts to users in environment, agriculture, forestry, public safety, energy, supply chain monitoring, risk analysis and environmental social governance (ESG).

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 1,000 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) or tune in to HBO's ‘Wild Wild Space’.