Avaya and Verint Deepen Long-Standing, Award-Winning Partnership to Deliver Advanced AI Solutions

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya, a global leader in enterprise CX, today announced a deepened partnership with, Verint, The CX Automation Company™. Avaya and Verint’s ongoing commitment to leveraging their decades-long partnership has helped solidify their industry standing as enterprise CX leaders, empowering their joint customers to innovate and to deliver enhanced customer experiences.

The partnership provides businesses with Verint’s solutions and AI-powered bots seamlessly integrated into the Avaya Experience Platform™. These integrations offer flexibility for their customers, allowing the contact center environment to be tailored to meet specific needs, whether on-premise or in the cloud. True to Avaya’s ‘Innovation Without Disruption’ strategy, the partnership with Verint further enables brands to innovate and add new features across different deployment methods without risking major business disruption.

Avaya customers have access to 50+ AI-powered bots via the Verint Open Platform. These AI- and Gen AI-powered capabilities are currently available to Avaya customers on-prem or in the cloud, and many are already delivering AI business outcomes for a variety of Avaya customers.

Verint recently announced new bots to complement its rapidly expanding offering:

Verint Agent Copilot Bots automate specific contact center tasks and can double agent capacity.

Verint Knowledge Automation Bot uses generative AI to search across multiple enterprise content sources and summarize results into a single, easily digestible and quick response to customer questions.

Verint also expanded its contact center suite of business analytics solutions for business leaders, business analysts and IT, adding Verint Genie Bot. The new bot is embedded in Verint’s market-leading Speech Analytics and leverages customer interaction data to inform business decisions in the contact center and beyond, delivering insights in days, rather than weeks or months.

“Our long-standing partnership with Verint is built on a mutual dedication to empower organizations globally with innovative customer experience solutions,” says Eric Rossman, GVP of partnerships and alliances, Avaya. “Avaya’s continued alignment with Verint allows us to give our joint customers the latest AI features to innovate their contact centers, underscoring our commitment to ‘Innovation Without Disruption.’ By leveraging our strong partnership ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to help brands pursue innovation at their pace without the business disruptions that often get in the way.”

As further evidence of their successful, long-standing partnership, Avaya was recently honored with two partner awards at Verint Engage 2024, The CX Automation Conference: ‘Global Partner of the Year’ and ‘Most Verint Certification Badges.’ As the only partner to achieve two award wins this year, Avaya continues to demonstrate the value and depth of its synchronized partnership with Verint, underscoring its leadership in empowering businesses with CX solutions.

“Congratulations to Avaya for being named a winner of two Verint Engage Partner Awards,” said Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president, Global Channels and Alliances. “For more than 20 years, Avaya and Verint have worked together to build and grow a customer base that leverages the successful integration of their enterprise CX solutions. We are excited to further strengthen our partnership and assist our customers in achieving AI business outcomes, now.”

For more information on Avaya’s award-winning solutions and our partnership with Verint, click here.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “our vision,” “plan,” “potential,” “preliminary,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks attendant to the bankruptcy process, including the Company’s ability to emerge successful from the Company’s voluntary cases under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code, and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and other public statements made from time-to-time. These risks and uncertainties may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, liquidity or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, liquidity or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this report may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

All trademarks identified by ®, TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Source: Avaya Newsroom