Reimagine Care and Moffitt Cancer Center Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide On-Demand Cancer Care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reimagine Care, the nation’s leading provider of on-demand cancer care, and Moffitt Cancer Center, the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center based in Florida and host of the CancerX initiative, announce today a strategic partnership to transform cancer care delivery. The collaboration addresses the increasing need for flexibility in care, allowing patients to receive their treatments without the limitations of traditional healthcare settings.

Reimagine Care will provide 24/7, proactive, on-demand cancer care services to Moffitt patients virtually and at home, ensuring timely and personalized care to enhance patient outcomes and experience. By leveraging Reimagine Care's innovative platform, Moffitt patients will have access to personalized cancer care services anytime, anywhere, aligning with the shared vision of both organizations to make cancer care more accessible and patient-centric.

"Partnering with Moffitt, a leader in cancer research and treatment, is an incredible honor for Reimagine Care," said Dan Nardi, CEO of Reimagine Care. "Our collaboration will bring revolutionary, on-demand care directly to patients, empowering them with the support and resources they need throughout their cancer journey. Additionally, this is among the first partnerships to come from the CancerX movement and an important step toward improving the experience of people who are touched by cancer – a goal of Cancer Moonshot initiative.”

Moffitt, renowned for its leadership in cancer research, treatment and patient care, is a pivotal player and host of the CancerX initiative, a public-private partnership aligned with the Cancer Moonshot. It seeks to accelerate the development and implementation of innovative cancer treatments and care models. Reimagine Care, as a founding member of CancerX, shares this commitment and is focused on contributing to the initiative's ambitious goals.

"This partnership with Reimagine Care ensures that our patients receive seamless, comprehensive care, whether at the clinic or at home," said Dr. Tim Hembree, Chief Quality Officer at Moffitt. "Our collaboration enhances both outcomes and experience, helping patients receive the right care at the right time."

The collaboration between Moffitt and Reimagine Care marks a significant milestone for CancerX, as it is one of the first launched from the initiative’s accelerator program. The partnership aims to drive innovation, accelerate progress for patients, and improve the overall cancer experience.

About Reimagine Care:

Reimagine Care is a technology-enabled service partnering with providers to support cancer patient needs beyond the walls of the clinic. We believe people living with cancer deserve a better patient experience; to feel their best and to spend as much time as possible with the people they love, doing the things that bring them joy.

We are a team of oncology experts singularly focused on solving the complex problems that plague the cancer journey for patients and providers. Our proactive solution integrates an AI-enabled virtual assistant, the latest evidence-based care pathways, digital check-ins, education and ePRO surveys with 24/7 access to clinical oncology experts and the ability to deploy supportive care directly into patients’ homes.

Our vision and our approach fuel the delivery of high-quality, safe, home-centered, coordinated cancer care that makes care more patient-centric, accessible, affordable, and the first choice for patients everywhere.

Extending Care Beyond the Clinic.

About Moffitt Cancer Center:

Moffitt is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 57 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a distinction that recognizes Moffitt’s scientific excellence, multidisciplinary research, and robust training and education. Moffitt’s expert nursing staff is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with Magnet® status, its highest distinction. For more information, call 1-888-MOFFITT (1-877-831-3268), visit MOFFITT.org, and follow the momentum on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.