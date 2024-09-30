Reserva de la Familia by Jose Cuervo Named as The Official Tequila Partner of the MICHELIN Guide U.S.

Reserva de la Familia®, the crown jewel of the Jose Cuervo® family, is teaming up with the MICHELIN Guide U.S. as its Official Tequila Partner through 2025. This partnership marks a significant step in the ongoing commitment of Reserva de la Familia to champion high-end Mexican gastronomy in the U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reserva de la Familia®, the crown jewel of the Jose Cuervo® family, announced today that it is teaming up with the MICHELIN Guide U.S. as its Official Tequila Partner through 2025. This partnership marks a significant step in the ongoing commitment of Reserva de la Familia to champion high-end Mexican gastronomy in the U.S.

Reserva de la Familia comes from the 11th-generation, family-owned Mexican company Cuervo, and pioneered the world’s first Extra Añejo tequila. This tequila is meticulously handcrafted using the most flavorful inner portions of the agave plant and employs an artisanal distillation process that honors more than 230 years of Mexican tradition. As a vanguard in the tequila category and Mexican luxury, the partnership with Michelin furthers the brand’s dedication to celebrating Mexican craftsmanship, aligning its artisanal excellence with the vibrant flavors of Mexican cuisine.

Reserva de la Familia Presents: The Art of Mexican Cuisine by the MICHELIN Guide

Although Mexican cuisine is beloved globally, particularly in the U.S., where one in ten restaurants nationwide serve Mexican dishes, less than one percent of Mexican restaurants in the U.S. are considered fine dining1. Reserva de la Familia is partnering with Michelin to spotlight authentic Mexican gastronomy in the way it deserves by offering diners unique opportunities to celebrate Mexican cuisine while learning more about the deep heritage, history, and legacy intertwined between tequila and high-end Mexican gastronomy.

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Reserva de la Familia and the MICHELIN Guide are launching “Reserva de la Familia presents: The Art of Mexican Cuisine by the MICHELIN Guide,” a first-of-its-kind digital destination. This hub will immerse consumers into the world of high-end Mexican gastronomy, showcasing leading Mexican chefs and their culinary prowess. Visitors can also explore Michelin recognized restaurants across the U.S. while planning their next meal at a MICHELIN Guide restaurant in their city. Starting today, consumers can visit www.guide.michelin.com/s/rdlf to explore the digital hub.

Pairing Chefs, Pairing Tequila

As part of Reserva de la Familia’s ongoing efforts to champion Mexican gastronomy, the brand will be featured at a number of limited-edition tasting dinners that pair celebrated chefs from Mexico-based MICHELIN Guide recommended restaurants with their U.S. counterparts. These exclusive experiences will showcase curated tasting menus that integrate the full portfolio of small-batch tequilas from Reserva de la Familia. Select MICHELIN Guide recommended restaurants across the U.S. are participating, including Two MICHELIN Stars Californios in San Francisco, One MICHELIN Star Valle in San Diego, and MICHELIN Bib Gourmand LA Cha Cha Chá in Los Angeles. Consumers can savor the menu creations at exclusive launch event dinners and for a limited time following. To learn more and book upcoming Pairing Chefs, Pairing Tequila dinners, consumers can visit RDLFMexicanGastronomy.com.

“Ever since Reserva de la Familia redefined the category by creating the first-ever Extra Añejo tequila in 1995, it has been a champion of Mexican craftsmanship and artistry,” said Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President, Marketing for Proximo Spirits. “Our partnership with the MICHELIN Guide U.S. allows us to showcase the deep connections between tequila and Mexican gastronomy, while giving consumers the opportunity to experience the best of both. Reserva de la Familia has been a pioneer in barrel-aged tequilas for nearly 30 years, with a commitment to craftsmanship that builds on a 230-year legacy. This partnership continues the brand’s dedication to excellence and rich Mexican tradition.”

“We are delighted to partner with Reserva de la Familia to shine a light on the Mexican food and drink culture across the U.S.,” said Chris Gledhill, VP - Business Development & Partnerships, MICHELIN Guide, Americas. “Reserva de la Familia’s dedication to the art and heritage of tequila-making, in addition to providing experiences for high-end Mexican cuisine, pairs perfectly with the MICHELIN Guide’s goal of providing new discoveries for foodies and travelers. We look forward to collaborating with Reserva de la Familia and exposing the U.S. audience to a true Mexican delicacy.”

The relationship between Reserva de la Familia and Michelin began in May 2024, when the brand proudly sponsored the first-ever launch of the MICHELIN Guide in Mexico, including serving as the presenting sponsor of the Young Chef Award given to Thalía Barrios Garcia, chef at Levadura de Olla Restaurante in Oaxaca.

To learn more about Reserva de la Familia and its partnership with Michelin, visit www.cuervo.com/reserva-de-la-familia. You can also follow Reserva de la Familia on Instagram at @reservadelafamilia_us. High res images can be found here.

