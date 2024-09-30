Personalized Anniversary Video for Watcher of Realms Achieves 43% Share Rate

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To celebrate the first anniversary of Watcher of Realms, a dark fantasy role-playing game by MOONTON Games, the global video game company surprised players with a commemorative personalized video. Powered by Idomoo’s Next Generation Video Platform and rendered in real time to draw from the latest data, each video showcased gamers’ individual achievements, including how they stack up against players worldwide.

The recap videos sparked high engagement and social media shares, supporting both player retention and brand awareness. The campaign also launched quickly thanks to seamless work between MOONTON Games, who provided the creative, and Idomoo, who handled the data integration.

Campaign highlights:

29 data points, including key dates, battle stats, images and more

Live in only 7 weeks, from kickoff to launch

92% of players participated in the anniversary event

43% video share rate

High satisfaction rating from players

A player survey showed the video was the highlight of the anniversary event, rated the highest of all activities MOONTON Games launched, including hero skins and in-game rewards. Players said the aspect they appreciated most was seeing their past game data, followed by the uniqueness and commemorative value of the video.

“We're thrilled at how well our recap videos have stoked the flames of passion within the Watcher of Realms community. Each video reflects how far each player has journeyed in Tya by acknowledging their individual efforts and unique journeys," said Larina Lei Zhang, Watcher of Realms Publishing Producer at MOONTON Games. "It has been an immense year, but this is only just the beginning; we're planning even more innovative experiences to deepen player immersion and forge stronger bonds within our community."

Idomoo has worked with the world’s biggest gaming companies, including Activision, EA, Ubisoft and Epic Games, to create hyper-personalized videos showing players their top stats, custom rewards, immersive visuals from the game and more.

“We’re seeing video game publishers ramp up their use of personalized video across the player journey," said Dotan Ginsbourg, GM Gaming at Idomoo. "It might start with a first anniversary as with Watcher of Realms, but then there are personalized offers, monthly snapshot reels, reengagement campaigns and more. One thing’s certain — players love celebrating their achievements, and that’s exactly what MOONTON did here to make it so successful.”

About MOONTON Games

Established in 2014, MOONTON Games is a global video game company dedicated to gaming development, publication, and esports. With more than 1,600 employees worldwide, the company operates offices in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Latin America, Hong Kong, and mainland China. It has successfully launched several high-profile mobile games globally and has built long-term relationships with governments and esports organizations in more than 30 countries around the world. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is its current star game and the leading mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game worldwide. For more information, visit https://en.moonton.com.

About Idomoo

Idomoo's Next Generation Video Platform enables the real-time creation and distribution of innovative video formats, such as Personalized Video, Enterprise AI Video and Interactive Video, as well as dynamic marketing collateral like infographics and GIFs. Idomoo has created cutting-edge data-driven video campaigns for clients such as Activision, Epic Games, Scopely, EA, Zynga, Plarium, Ubisoft and many others. Learn more at www.idomoo.com.