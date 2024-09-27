SeekOps Establishes Partnership Agreement with Sensible EDP, a Montrose Environmental Company

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SeekOps Inc, a global leader in greenhouse gas emissions detection, quantification and reporting solutions, is proud to announce that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Sensible EDPTM, a Montrose Environmental company. The Sensible Environmental Data Platform aggregates emissions data from fixed sensors, satellites, flyovers, OGI surveys, direct measurements, and more into a single dashboard. The collaboration between SeekOps and Sensible EDP allows the companies to provide “boots on the ground”, through local support and services. SeekOps is the only unmanned aerial system to be part of the online platform and builds on their record of demonstrated success in quantifying emissions for onshore and offshore oil and gas facilities on all six major continents.

Using their best-in-class, part-per-billion sensitive sensors, SeekOps deploys state-of-the-art unmanned aerial systems that leverage autonomous operations for efficient, repeatable, and consistent greenhouse gas emission surveys, facilitating rapid leak detection, localization and accurate quantification (LDAQ®).

"As our Sensible EDPTM platform has proven, advanced measurement solutions are essential to the future of decarbonizing oil and gas production. By partnering with SeekOps, Sensible EDPTM is positioned to deliver best-in-class emissions detection and quantification—whether onshore or offshore—to customers around the globe," said Steve Davis, senior vice president of Environmental Data Solutions at Montrose Environmental Group. "SeekOps’ award-winning drone technology, powered by the SeekIR® sensor, has quickly become the go-to solution for major international oil and gas operators as they push to meet and exceed OGMP Level 5 certification standards."

Iain Cooper, SeekOps CEO, said “We welcome the partnership with Sensible EDPTM and our inclusion in their environmental data platform as the next step in ensuring accurate and transparent emissions data reporting and global reconciliation using our high-resolution data.”

About SeekOps

SeekOps Inc. deploys its industry-leading SeekIRTM sensors with enterprise-grade drones to provide field-proven measurement systems for methane Leak Detection and Quantification (LDAQTM), through repeatable, consistent and cost-effective automated workflows. Already engaged in emissions quantification surveys supporting the world’s leading operators, SeekOps is also delivering critical data for our customers’ measurement and reporting requirements to meet the highest OGMP 2.0 and MiQ standards.

For more information, please visit www.seekops.com.