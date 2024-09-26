CIBC Innovation Banking Provides Credit Facilities to Nulogy Inc.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIBC Innovation Banking announced today that it has provided $15 million in credit facilities to support Rubicon Technology Partners’ strategic investment in Toronto-based Nulogy, a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions. Nulogy's cloud-based, multi-enterprise platform allows brands to orchestrate their extended supply chain, driving improved service while reducing waste, minimizing cost, and accelerating growth.

“Having the right capital structure and banking partners is critical to advancing Nulogy’s vision of enabling brand manufacturers to synchronize their external supply chains through our multi-enterprise platform for greater interoperability and collaboration,” said Jason Tham, CEO of Nulogy. “By choosing CIBC Innovation Banking and Rubicon as partners in Nulogy’s growth journey, we are even more confident in our ability to deliver new value to customers, while helping scale the strategic digital transformation initiatives of manufacturing external supply chains around the world.”

“We welcome Nulogy to our banking platform and look forward to further supporting the company’s continued leadership in solving some of the complex challenges inherent in vast, Fast- Moving Consumer Good supply chains,” said Niramay, Director, CIBC Innovation Banking. “Nulogy has established itself as the global platform of choice for multi-enterprise collaboration within FMCG external supply chains, and continues to be an innovative force in powering more efficient and sustainable supply chains through its centralized, data-driven, AI-enabled platform.”

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to innovation companies across North America, the UK, and select European countries at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Durham, London, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking, private banking, wealth management and capital markets businesses.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of cloud-based supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy platform orchestrates upstream supply ecosystems composed of brands, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, and raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

For more information about Nulogy please visit Nulogy.com.