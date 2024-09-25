MANSCAPED® Launches New Commercial Starring Legendary Father-Son Duo, Tony and Riley Hawk

Think facial hair can’t change your life? Think again. Watch as Tony and Riley Hawk imagine how it could have changed their careers.

Think facial hair can’t change your life? Think again. Watch as Tony and Riley Hawk imagine how it could have changed their careers.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the global men’s grooming company and leading lifestyle consumer brand, MANSCAPED®, debuts its latest commercial spotlighting the company’s eagerly awaited and just-launched electric foil shaver, The Chairman™ Pro. Starring professional skateboarding father-son duo Tony and Riley Hawk – known for their ability to land incredible tricks with smooth precision – this hilarious commercial demonstrates the power of a clean shave… and the unexpected influence facial hair can have.

"We’re thrilled to partner with our fellow San Diego locals, Tony and Riley Hawk. As iconic figures in skateboarding, the Hawks bring a unique level of legendary skill and charisma that perfectly complements the innovative design of The Chairman Pro,” said Lucas Coyle, Sr. Manager, Brand Marketing at MANSCAPED. “Their father-son relationship not only adds authenticity to the campaign, but also embodies the blend of classic and modern style that inspired this cutting-edge electric foil shaver.”

“Hawk Family Business” opens with Tony and Riley beginning their morning grooming routines in separate sunlit bathrooms. Knowing they’ll get the most precise and gentle shave with The Chairman Pro, each reaches for the electric foil shaver to touch up their facial hair. As Riley experiments with a mustached look, he imagines whether his dad has ever sported one. This sparks a whimsical dream sequence in which the Hawks explore various unexpected careers – ranging from motorcycle enthusiasts to cocktail curators and even a stint as accident attorneys. But of course, the iconic Tony Hawk is known to rock a clean shave. The scene then shifts to an outdoor concrete bowl, where we see Tony doing what he does best as he and Riley skate across the screen together – with no facial hair in sight.

Written by MANSCAPED’s renowned in-house creative agency and produced in partnership with Tony Hawk’s 900 Films, Inc., this must-see commercial is now available for your viewing pleasure on MANSCAPED’s YouTube channel and social media accounts, as well as on national TV and streaming.

This production came to life on behalf of the team at MANSCAPED®:

Chief Marketing Officer, Marcelo Kertész

VP, Integrated Creative, Henry Arlander

Executive Creative Director, Charlie Wolff

Director of Art and Design, Steve Alexander

Executive Producer, Keith Cecere

Sr. Art Director, Matt Terrell

Sr. Copywriter, Michelle Smith

Production Coordinator, McKenna Jensen

Senior Post Production Manager, John Calderwood

Motion Designer, Ryan Sabo

Art Director, Edgar Mendez

SVP, Global Omnichannel Marketing, Ryan Fiore

VP Marketing, Joey Kovac

Sr. Director Brand Marketing, Jessica Carlson

Director, Product Marketing & Integration, Jenny Broekemeier

Sr. Manager, Brand Marketing, Lucas Coyle

Manager, Community, Alexa Loeser

Sr. Consumer Insights Manager, Tori Herman

In collaboration with Tony Hawk’s 900 Films, Inc.

About MANSCAPED®

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED® is the global men’s lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over eleven million men worldwide. Its product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. The collection is available globally in 40 countries on manscaped.com, on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide, and in major retailers including Target®, Walmart, Best Buy, Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Military Exchanges, and many more internationally. For more information, visit manscaped.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok, Tumblr, and YouTube.

About Tony Hawk Inc.

After more than 30 years of building a global brand ranging from apparel, toys, events, endorsements, social media, film production and one of the most successful video game franchises ever, legendary pro-skateboarder Tony Hawk remains one of the most popular athletes in the world. Hawk’s foundation, The Skatepark Project, helps finance public skateparks in underserved communities across the USA and other parts of the world. And he still skates regularly.