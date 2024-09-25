Pachamama Coffee Partners with UC Davis To Bring Organic, Farmer-Owned Coffee to Campus

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pachamama Coffee, a globally recognized farmer-owned coffee company, announces a partnership with UC Davis to serve its premium organic coffee at two ASUCD-run Coffee Houses (CoHos) on the university campus in Davis and across Sacramento’s entire UC Davis Health campus. This collaboration unites Pachamama’s gold standard for sustainability in coffee with UC Davis’ renowned leadership in sustainability and farm-to-fork initiatives.

Pachamama Coffee is fully owned and governed by smallholder farmers across Latin America and Africa. This unique business model empowers farmers to maintain control and governance over their product from seed to cup, ensuring the highest-quality coffee reaches consumers while returning all profits to the farmers. By choosing Pachamama Coffee, UC Davis students, faculty, staff, patients, and visitors will enjoy premium coffee while supporting a business that prioritizes farmers’ livelihoods and environmental stewardship.

"We are thrilled to partner with UC Davis and, for the first time, directly connect a North American university with coffee growers globally,” says Thaleon Tremain, Co-Founder & CEO of Pachamama Coffee. “Pachamama was born in Davis, where we launched the country’s first farmer-owned coffee brand out of a garage. It’s an honor to serve our coffee here at home to a community that shares our vision of empowering smallholder farmers and regenerative farming practices.”

Pachamama Coffee's partnership with UC Davis brings a powerful alignment of values, enhancing the university’s mission to be a leader in sustainability. By providing single-origin, organic coffee directly from the farmers, Pachamama advances UC Davis' commitment to environmental responsibility, social impact, and community well-being, reinforcing the university’s leadership in sustainable food choices while showcasing Pachamama’s role in fostering a more equitable and environmentally conscious food system. Images found here.

About Pachamama Coffee

Pachamama Coffee is a global cooperative of farmers and the original farmer-owned coffee brand in North America. Based in Sacramento, California, Pachamama was founded in 2006 by thousands of smallholder coffee farmers in Peru, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Mexico and Ethiopia. In California, Pachamama roasts organic coffee daily in small batches, operates five specialty cafes, maintains a direct-to-consumer subscription service and a national wholesale program. Pachamama Coffee is a winner of the 2021 Specialty Coffee Association’s Sustainability Award for Business Model and the 2024 Sustainable Food Award for Sustainability Pioneer.