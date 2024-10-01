Prostate Artery Embolization Offers Relief for Men with Enlarged Prostate

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, or BPH, is a condition where the prostate becomes enlarged and negatively affects urination. It is one of the most common health problems men can experience, affecting half of all men between 51 and 60 years of age, and 90% of men older than 80. North Star Vascular offers a procedure called Prostate Artery Embolization. This is minimally invasive, and relieves symptoms.

Dr. Jafar Golzarian was the first doctor to perform the prostate artery embolization (PAE) procedure in the United States. He is a leading voice in minimally invasive treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and has trained thousands of physicians worldwide on the PAE procedure. (Photo: Business Wire)

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In 2012, Dr. Jafar Golzarian performed the first prostate artery embolization (PAE) in the U.S. Today, he is confidently performing PAE on an outpatient basis at North Star Vascular & Interventional.

“We now have two decades of solid clinical data on PAE,” says Golzarian. “Men now have a viable alternative to prostate surgery for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), or enlarged prostate.”

BPH affects half of all men aged 50-61 and 90% of men over 80. As the prostate grows, it pushes against the urethra and blocks urine flow. The most common symptoms are urinary frequency, especially at night, and the inability to empty the bladder. Most men with this condition are unhappy and do not wish to live their lives with it.

Dr. Golzarian says PAE is an excellent non-surgical alternative to TURP—transurethral resection of the prostate—a technically difficult surgery wrought with side effects like chronic urinary problems, retrograde ejaculation, impotence and erectile dysfunction.

“TURP surgery removes part of the prostate gland,” Golzarian says. “While some consider it the gold standard, it has a high complication rate of 24.74%. Additionally, up to 14.5% who have TURP will require another surgery within 5 years.”

Dr. Golzarian contends that PAE is an excellent option for most because it shrinks the prostate gland without surgery, the associated risks and lengthy recovery. During the outpatient procedure, imaging guides a very small catheter through the bloodstream to the artery that supplies blood to the prostate. Microparticles are then injected into the smaller arteries, partially blocking blood flow to the gland, causing it to shrink. As the prostate shrinks, the symptoms resolve.

“There are no negative sexual side effects. In fact, clinical data show many experience an improvement in their sexual performance,” Golzarian adds. TURP cannot claim the same, nor can less invasive implant procedures like UroLift® which do not actually shrink the gland itself.”

PAE is covered by most insurance and Medicare. Men return home after the procedure and resume normal activities. The American Urological Association recommends prostate artery embolization for the management of BPH.

