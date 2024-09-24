Animati Joins Arcadea Group

SÃO JOSÉ, Brazil & SANTA MARIA, Brazil & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcadea Group, a preeminent, permanent-hold investor in global software businesses, today announced its strategic growth investment in Animati, a leading provider of software to the Radiology industry in Brazil. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Animati’s growth journey, positioning the company for long-term success while maintaining its commitment to innovation and excellence in the healthcare sector.

Animati, known for its cutting-edge software solutions that improve the efficiency of healthcare organizations, will continue to operate under the leadership of CEO Jean Berni. Jean, along with key leadership team members, Cesar Guerra, Cristiano Berni, and Gabriela Bauermann, will continue to lead the business in partnership with Arcadea.

Daniel Eisen, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Arcadea Group, shared the following: “We are excited to partner with a market-leading company like Animati and to work alongside its exceptional leadership team under the direction of CEO Jean Berni. With our expertise and resources, we are fully committed to supporting Animati’s significant growth ambitions and ensuring continued success in the Radiology software space.”

Paul Yancich, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Arcadea Group, added: “We were incredibly impressed with the quality of the business and the strength of the team at Animati. We are looking forward to partnering with more leading software companies in Brazil and across Latin America in the coming years.”

Jean Berni, CEO of Animati, emphasized why Arcadea was the ideal partner for this next phase of growth: “We selected Arcadea due to their unique approach to partnership, their long-term growth orientation, and their significant expertise in scaling high-quality software businesses. With their support, we are confident that Animati will continue to innovate and grow sustainably, enhancing our ability to meet the evolving needs of our clients and partners.”

Together, Animati and Arcadea aim to strengthen Animati’s position as a market leader in the Radiology software market, delivering world-class solutions that drive efficiency and quality in medical diagnostics and beyond.

For more information on Animati, visit www.animati.com.br. For more on Arcadea Group, visit www.arcadeagroup.com.

About Arcadea Group

Arcadea Group invests in high-quality, strongly-growing software companies over extremely long durations. Based in Toronto and investing globally, Arcadea leverages its significant permanent capital base to focus exclusively on businesses with long-term potential and ambitions.

About Animati

Animati is a leading radiology software company specializing in PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication Systems) and RIS (Radiology Information Systems). Based in Brazil, Animati delivers innovative solutions designed to enhance radiological workflows for clinics and hospitals, with a focus on improving quality and efficiency. Committed to continuous evolution, Animati offers a comprehensive suite of services that streamline healthcare operations, improve patient care, and drive productivity.