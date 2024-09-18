Naples Comprehensive Health Selects US Anesthesia Partners to Provide Anesthesia Services at Four Facilities

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Inc. (USAP), a leading provider of high-quality anesthesia care, announced that it was chosen by Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH), located in Naples, FL, to provide Anesthesia services. Under the long-term agreement, USAP will provide anesthesia services at NCH’s two hospitals and other surgical facilities in the Naples area across a wide range of cases, including general procedures, surgeries, OB infant delivery, cardiac surgery, and more. USAP will also work collaboratively with NCH to increase clinical efficiency and optimize scheduling, further enhancing the patient experience.

“ We’re excited to work with USAP to strengthen our capability to serve patients in Southwest Florida,” said NCH Chief Performance Management Officer Matt Stacell. “ NCH is focused on high-quality, comprehensive care, which includes predictable anesthesia expertise available 24/7 to serve patients across a wide variety of procedures. Our growth plans include expanding our OR capacity over the next two years, so we require a partner that will be flexible. We have found USAP to be that reliable resource and we look forward to working with them to continue to serve our patients and community,” said Stacell.

As part of the collaboration with NCH, USAP will employ the anesthesia providers working at the NCH facilities and will also hire additional clinicians over time. Existing anesthesia clinicians at these facilities are optimistic the relationship with USAP will complement NCH efforts to continue evolving for the benefit patients.

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) Jennifer Puthoff, who is Co-Chief CRNA for NCH, said: " While we are just getting started in this new model working with USAP, it is evident that the culture is centered on clinicians working as a team with all peri-operative service lines to provide optimal patient care. I look forward to our long-term success individually and as a part of the overall care team.”

“ The USAP approach embraces a practical philosophy, empowering local established clinicians to lead,” said Karl Horsten, MD, Chair of Anesthesia at NCH. “ There is meaningful emphasis on clinical quality, as well as operational efficiency and collaboration. This supports the best patient experience possible and enables a sustainable environment for the hospital and health care in general.”

About U.S. Anesthesia Partners

US Anesthesia Partners (USAP) is a physician-owned, clinician-led organization dedicated to providing high-quality anesthesia services. USAP anesthesiologists, CRNAs and CAAs work in more than 700 inpatient and outpatient facilities across the country to provide anesthesia care for more than 2 million cases annually. Its over 4,500 clinicians have expertise in many anesthesia subspecialties, including pediatric, cardiac and OB anesthesia. USAP’s data-driven quality metrics enable continuous innovation and improvements that are shared across the organization via our national and local clinical quality framework. This helps facilitate the delivery of consistent, high-quality services for patients, surgeons, facilities, and health plans. To learn more about USAP, visit: http://www.usap.com/.

About Naples Comprehensive Health

NCH is a locally governed non-profit and an Advanced Community Health System™ located in Naples, Florida. Its mission is to help everyone live a longer, happier, healthier life. The System is more than just two hospitals (referred to as the NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Hospital) with a total of 713 beds. NCH is an alliance of more than 1,100 physicians and medical facilities in dozens of locations throughout Southwest Florida that offers nationally recognized, quality health care to the community. NCH was named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for 2024 by Healthgrades, the leading resource consumers use to find a hospital or doctor. This achievement puts NCH in the top 2% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance and, along with being named one of America’s Top 50 Hospitals for Surgical Care, reflects its commitment to exceptional patient care. To learn more about NCH, visit http://www.nchmd.org