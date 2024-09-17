Shift4 and Miami HEAT Announce Ticketing Partnership

MIAMI & CENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has been selected to power ticketing transactions for the Miami HEAT. Shift4’s end-to-end payment solution will facilitate a seamless ticket-buying experience for games at Miami’s Kaseya Center.

“Shift4’s technology improves Kaseya Center’s ticketing efficiency and reliability,” said Eric Woolworth, President of The HEAT Group’s Business Operations. “We always want our guests to have as seamless and enjoyable experience as possible and this partnership with Shift4 is another step toward that goal.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with the HEAT to deliver a world-class ticketing experience to the team and their fans,” said Anthony Perez, Shift4’s SVP of Online Payments & Venues. “Our payments tech provides a seamless checkout process to meet the fast-paced, high-volume demands of today’s sporting venues.”

Shift4’s integrated commerce solutions are used by every major professional sports league as well as colleges, entertainment venues, and many other business verticals — transforming the way fans and guests shop, order, and pay. To learn more, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About The HEAT Group

The HEAT Group is comprised of the National Basketball Association’s Miami HEAT and the 19,600-seat Kaseya Center. The HEAT is a three-time NBA Champion having won titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013 and is a celebrated leader in every discipline of the business of basketball. Kaseya Center, home of the HEAT, is a LEED Gold Recertified, award-winning, state-of-the-art facility, which hosts more than 150 events per year. Kaseya Center has maintained its position as the #1 Arena in Florida for the ninth consecutive year—and the 12th time during the past 13 years—according to 2023 year-end rankings of the world’s top arenas conducted by both Pollstar and Billboard. The Arena is located on the waterfront in the thriving arts and entertainment district in downtown Miami. For more information, please visit HEAT.com and Kaseyacenter.com.