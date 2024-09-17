Texas Children’s Hospital Joins Reliant’s Choose to Give Program

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reliant is welcoming the largest pediatric healthcare system in the U.S. to its Choose to Give program, which supports Texas nonprofits one kilowatt at a time. The retail electricity provider today announced the addition of Texas Children’s Hospital as the newest nonprofit partner for this philanthropic initiative, providing Reliant customers with more opportunities to help give back to causes that matter to them.

Reliant’s Choose to Give Texas Children’s electricity plan will empower customers to help support the lifesaving pediatric cancer research, treatments and services Texas Children’s Hospital provides every day, just by powering their daily lives.

“Texas Children’s Hospital has been a longtime Reliant partner, and it’s an honor to be able to support their work to advance pediatric healthcare – specifically childhood cancer – with our Choose to Give program,” said Rasesh Patel, President, NRG Consumer. “With the help of our customers, we are making a difference with every flip of the light switch.”

When customers enroll in a Choose to Give plan, Reliant provides a $100 contribution up front, in addition to 5% of the customer’s annual energy charges for ongoing funding to support local partner nonprofits. Texas Children’s Hospital joins American Heart Association and March of Dimes as beneficiaries of Reliant’s Choose to Give program in Texas.

Customers who enroll in the Choose to Give Texas Children’s plan will help support:

Research to understand, diagnose, treat and prevent pediatric cancer

Facility dogs that provide stress relief for families and children coping with long hospital stays

Educational services inside the hospital to ensure that patients can continue to learn while receiving treatment

The long-term survivor program that addresses the lifelong treatment-related physical and emotional health needs of pediatric cancer survivors

Texas Children’s Hospital is one of the nation’s most comprehensive pediatric and women’s health care organizations, with nearly 4.9 million patient encounters and 600 new cancer patients diagnosed each year.

“We are honored to be partnering with Reliant on this impactful initiative,” said Dr. Susan Blaney, Director, Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. "This collaboration will help advance our world-class patient care, cutting-edge research and educational programs. By considering the entire spectrum of pediatric cancer treatment — from diagnosis to long-term survivorship — this support will enable us to continue providing exceptional, family-focused care to children and young adults affected by cancer."

This is the first expansion following the initial launch of Reliant’s Choose to Give program in October 2023. Texans with a Choose to Give plan will also benefit from an affordable energy rate for the length of their term, as well as Reliant’s 24/7 customer service and support, available online, by phone or via the Reliant app.

To learn more about the program and how to enroll, visit reliant.com/texaschildrens.

About Reliant, an NRG company

Reliant makes power personal - that's why homes and businesses trust Reliant not only as a provider of electricity, but also as a pillar of support in the communities we serve. From a best-in-class app to breakthrough innovations, Reliant is recognized nationally for outstanding customer service and as the leader in the evolving energy space with offerings that span from EV solutions to solar insights to smart home experiences. As part of NRG Energy, Inc., a Fortune 500 energy and home services company, our purpose is to power a brighter future together, one that is safe, smart and sustainable. For more information about Reliant, visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and X or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.

About Texas Children’s Hospital

Texas Children’s, a nonprofit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children’s hospital in Texas and among the top in the nation, Texas Children’s has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women’s health. The system includes the Texas Children’s Duncan NRI; the Feigin Tower for pediatric research; Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children’s care for communities north of Houston and Texas Children’s Hospital North Austin, the new state-of-the-art facility providing world-class pediatric and maternal care to Austin families. The organization also created Texas Children’s Health Plan, the nation’s first HMO focused on children; Texas Children’s Pediatrics, the largest pediatric primary care network in the country; Texas Children’s Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that is channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children’s Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. For more information, visit www.texaschildrens.org.