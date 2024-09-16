Accenture Federal Services Wins $190M U.S. Department of State Data and Systems Engineering Contract

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture Federal Services has won a $190 million prime contract from the U.S. Department of State to provide data and systems engineering support for the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, a program commonly known as PEPFAR.

Widely considered one of the best examples of global health leadership in history, PEPFAR is credited with saving 25 million lives, preventing millions of HIV infections, and accelerating progress toward turning the tide of the HIV/AIDS crisis globally. Coordinated by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy, and implemented by seven departments and agencies, PEPFAR is the largest commitment ever to be undertaken by any nation to address a single disease.

“Celebrating its 20th year in existence, PEPFAR invests in systems that drive efficient and sustainable healthcare,” said Accenture Federal Services Managing Director and U.S. Department of State Client Account Lead, Anthony Pinheiro. “PEPFAR is a shining example of what can be achieved with a whole-of-government approach. Accenture Federal Services is helping the organization secure health data collection and exchange to enable real-time analysis of programmatic performance.”

Since its inception, PEPFAR has helped train 340,000 health care workers in partner nations to improve HIV care and deliver other health services. Additionally, the program has created a lasting system to confront other health challenges in recent years, including COVID-19.

“Policies and practices to combat global health threats work best when supported by detailed data to drive optimal decision-making,” said John Roche, Accenture Federal Services’ managing director. “Accenture Federal Services is introducing new technologies and architectures into PEPFAR’s data infrastructure as the program builds on the success it has already achieved as an innovative global health paradigm, and as it evolves to address new risk groups, confront future health threats, and eliminate HIV as a public health threat by 2030.”

The single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract has a base performance period of one year and four option years.

Accenture Federal Services is a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services is a leading US federal services company and subsidiary of Accenture LLP. We empower the federal government to solve challenges, achieve greater outcomes, and build a digital core that is agile, smart, and secure. Our 15,500 people are united in a shared purpose to advance our clients’ mission-critical priorities that make the nation stronger and safer, and life better for people. We draw out the best of Accenture’s global network in nearly every industry, bringing proven commercial innovation to solutions built with advanced R&D, emerging technologies, and human-centered design at speed and scale. Together, we help clients create lasting value for their workforce, customers, and partners and make a difference for the country and our communities. See how we make change that matters at accenturefederal.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth, and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 750,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise, and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.